ATR Moving Average MT4





Settings

Name Description ATR period

Set Price per iod for ATR calculation

ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift

Set moving average shift

Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR Crosses Moving Average Enable Icons ? Show Alert Icons



Example Use





Volatility Filter

The ATR is a technical analysis indicator that measures market volatility by decomposing the entire range of an asset price for that period. Higher ATR values means higher market volatility.

By thresholding these values, we can create a filter that shows when the market is volatile.





Method 1 :

a. Identify a region on chart where the market is less volatile( price is moving slowly or sideways ).

b. Check the ATR value e.g 0.00089

c. Set the ATR level to the whole number starting on right, ignore leading zeros e.g 0.00089 = 89





Every time the ATR value is above the threshold then the price movement must be more volatile than the region we started with in a.

The points where the ATR crosses the level can be used to generate signals.

This method is useful if you want to filter volatility when you have specific ATR values.





Method 2:

a. Identify a region on the chart where the market is volatile( price is increasing or decreasing rapidly ).

b. Identify the number of candles( period ) in the region e.g. 5

c. Set ATR MA Period to this number and ATR Period to a higher number e.g 10





Every time the moving average( ATR MA ) is above the ATR the market is volatile for the given period.

The points where the ATR and MA cross can be used to generate signals.

This method is useful if you want to filter volatility without specific ATR values.





//---

For MT5: ATR Moving Average

//---

Enjoy