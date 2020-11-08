ATR Moving Average MT4

4

ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window.


Settings

Name Description
ATR period
 Set Price period for ATR calculation 
ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 )
MA Period Set moving Average Period
MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted )
MA Shift
 Set moving average shift
Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR Crosses Moving Average
Enable Icons ? Show Alert Icons


Example Use 


Volatility Filter

The ATR is a technical analysis indicator that measures market volatility by decomposing the entire range of an asset price for that period. Higher ATR values means higher market volatility.

By thresholding these values, we can create a filter that shows when the market is volatile.


Method 1 : 

a. Identify a region on chart where the market is less volatile( price is moving slowly or sideways ).

b. Check the ATR value e.g 0.00089

c. Set the ATR level to the whole number starting on right, ignore leading zeros e.g 0.00089 = 89


Every time the ATR value is above the threshold then the price movement must be more volatile than the region we started with in a. 

The points where the ATR crosses the level can be used to generate signals.

This method is useful if you want to filter volatility when you have specific ATR values.


Method 2:

a. Identify a region on the chart where the market is volatile( price is increasing or decreasing rapidly ). 

b. Identify the number of candles( period ) in the region e.g. 5

c. Set ATR MA Period to this number and ATR Period to a higher number e.g 10


Every time the moving average( ATR MA ) is above the ATR the market is volatile for the given period.

The points where the ATR and MA cross can be used to generate signals.

This method is useful if you want to filter volatility without specific ATR values.


//---

For MT5: ATR Moving Average

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Enjoy

Reviews 3
akeks-
84
akeks- 2024.10.07 15:35 
 

Полезный индикатор.

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving
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Smooth Aroon MT4 is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only
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Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB :   All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Per
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Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters (
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Smooth Aroon  is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have   smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only w
Stochatic Pivot
David Gitau Gakunga
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Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB : All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Perio
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Indicators
Any MA Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average para
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viatrufka
24
viatrufka 2024.12.27 12:53 
 

This script contains small error. Even after setting "Enable Alerts" and "Show Icons" to false, it will still try to show icons sometimes.

akeks-
84
akeks- 2024.10.07 15:35 
 

Полезный индикатор.

EduardRy
24
EduardRy 2021.06.25 11:15 
 

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