Smooth Aroon is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering.





Features :





Smoothing :

You have smoothing from 0 to 99. To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value.

For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30

This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.

Filtering :

If you only want to see where Aroon Up and Down cross, set "Show only crosses ?" to true

Filtering works with or without smoothing





Updates :

Version 1.01

1. Smoothing works for all periods

2. Added "Show only crosses" mode





//---

For MT4 : Smooth Aroon MT4

//---





Enjoy