Chart Link

4.83

Chart Link allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts.

Features

1. Synchronised Scrolling :

    Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.

    Sub charts inherit offset and auto-scroll settings from the master chart.

2. Synchronised Timeframe :

    Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts.

3. Synchronised Symbol :

    Switching the master chart symbol also switches all linked sub charts.

4. Synchronised Scale

    Scaling the master chart also scales all linked sub charts.

    Sub charts also inherit scale fix and scale points per bar settings.

5. Synchronised Template

    All Linked Sub charts can be set to one template.

6. Multiple control schemes

    Chart link allows multiple instances on the same chart or you can have one on multiple charts.

    This freedom allows one to design multiple control schemes like one to many, many to many, navigation gizmo


Settings

Name Description
Chart List Comma Separated list of charts to link to e.g 2,3,4
Link Symbol  Link master chart to sub chart symbol
Link Timeframe Link master chart to sub chart timeframe
Link Scroll Link master chart scroll location to sub chart scroll location
Link Scale  Link master chart scale to sub chart scale
Link Template Link all sub chart templates
Template Name ? Set sub chart template name e.g Default

Version 1.01 Updates : 

1. Added Ability to Synchronise the main chart's symbol

2. If template name is blank and Link Template is true then the main template is copied to the sub charts

//---

For MT4 Chart Link MT4

//---

Enjoy


Reviews 15
Mario Daniel Stoeckert
373
Mario Daniel Stoeckert 2026.03.10 01:59 
 

Great

stevetrader
311
stevetrader 2026.02.15 06:29 
 

Thank you ....it works very very well !!!

Agnaldo Donizete Prata
701
Agnaldo Donizete Prata 2025.07.26 11:25 
 

Very easy to understand, works like a charm, thank you very much for making it available , excellent tool!

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Telegram To MT5 Copier
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving
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Smooth Aroon MT4
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Smooth Aroon MT4 is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only
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Any Moving Average MT4
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Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters (
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Smooth Aroon  is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have   smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only w
Stochatic Pivot
David Gitau Gakunga
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Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB : All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Perio
AnyMA
David Gitau Gakunga
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Any MA Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average para
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Mario Daniel Stoeckert
373
Mario Daniel Stoeckert 2026.03.10 01:59 
 

Great

stevetrader
311
stevetrader 2026.02.15 06:29 
 

Thank you ....it works very very well !!!

Agnaldo Donizete Prata
701
Agnaldo Donizete Prata 2025.07.26 11:25 
 

Very easy to understand, works like a charm, thank you very much for making it available , excellent tool!

Mickael David Pierre
160
Mickael David Pierre 2025.01.07 21:21 
 

Super ! Thank you ! ;) :)

jinglinchen
179
jinglinchen 2024.07.05 19:10 
 

great tool. However, it acts strangely after adding two instance to master chart.

Debora Cristina Pereira Prado
154
Debora Cristina Pereira Prado 2024.05.09 16:05 
 

very good! tks!

it was working fine, but for some reason it started to bug... when I change TF, even with auto-scroll disabled, it keeps returning to the end of the graph.

Then I have to remove the indicator and insert it again.

Maxxi21
24
Maxxi21 2024.02.23 11:47 
 

Excelente! Agradeço por disponibilizar.

buidinhhuy041193
14
buidinhhuy041193 2024.01.14 03:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Gitau Gakunga
6950
Reply from developer David Gitau Gakunga 2024.01.14 20:32
Thanks for trying Chart Link, please message me directly with more details and we can work from (for example was chart link the only indicator loaded on the charts)
chrissi83
36
chrissi83 2023.12.09 22:43 
 

thank you, brilliant! works flawless (although I only use the Symbol link, can't say about scale link etc.) great anyway!

Andre Babiak
170
Andre Babiak 2023.10.31 13:16 
 

Very helpful. Thank you for this service.

OptiTrad
26
OptiTrad 2023.03.07 17:20 
 

A great piece of work. Chart Link should be in every MetaTraders toolbox. Thank you for providing it free.

Zoris Magnate
40
Zoris Magnate 2023.01.21 10:30 
 

Great Tool

Trong Ban Dang
119
Trong Ban Dang 2023.01.01 18:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

illio
91
illio 2022.12.17 14:11 
 

little bit hard for understand how to work , but after it's work .

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.05.04 09:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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