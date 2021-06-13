AnyMA

Any MA


Any Moving Average draws a moving average of *any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well.

Settings

Name Description
Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation
Source Indicator Select Indicator
Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom)
Indicator Settings Source Indicator parameters ( separated by comma )
Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters ( separated by comma )
Indicator Buffer Number Select Source Indicator Buffer number

Included Indicators

Name Alias ________Buffers_______ Settings
Custom  CSM  Select Appropriate Buffer Number Custom Indicator Parameters separated by comma 
Accelerator Oscillator AC 0
Accumulation/Distribution AD 0 Applied Volume
Average Directional Index ADX 0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - PLUSDI_LINE,
2 - MINUSDI_LINE		 ADX Period
Welles Wilder's ADX ADXW 0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - PLUSDI_LINE,
2 - MINUSDI_LINE
ADX Period
Alligator Alligator 0 - GATORJAW_LINE,
1 - GATORTEETH_LINE,
2 - GATORLIPS_LINE		 Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Adaptive Moving Average AMA  AMA period, Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, AMA Shift, Applied Price
Awesome Oscillator AO 0
Average True Range ATR 0   MA Period
Bears Power BearsPower 0 MA Period
Bollinger Bands Bands 0 - BASE_LINE,
1 - UPPER_BAND,
2 - LOWER_BAND		 Bands Period, Bands Shift, Deviation, Applied Price
Bulls Power BullsPower 0 MA Period
Commodity Channel Index CCI MA Period, Applied Price
Chaikin Oscillator CHO  Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, MA Method, Applied Volume 
Double Exponential Moving Average  DEMA MA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price 
DeMarker DeMarker MA Period
Envelopes Envelopes 0 - UPPER_LINE,
1 - LOWER_LINE		 MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price, Deviation
Force Index Force 0 MA Period, MA Method, Applied Volume
Fractals Fractals 0 - UPPER_LINE,
1 - LOWER_LINE 
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average  FrAMA  0 MA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price
Gator Oscillator Gator 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM,
1 - color buffer of upper histogram,
2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 
3 - color buffer of lower histogram 		 Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Ichimoku 0 - TENKANSEN_LINE,
1 - KIJUNSEN_LINE,
2 - SENKOUSPANA_LINE,
3 - SENKOUSPANB_LINE,
4 - CHIKOUSPAN_LINE
 Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen, Senkou Span B
Market Facilitation Index BWMFI 0 Applied Volume
Momentum Momentum 0 Momentum Period, Applied Price
Money Flow Index
 MFI 0 MA Period, Applied Volume
Moving Average MA MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Moving Average of Oscillator
 OsMA Fast EMA Period, Slow EMA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
Moving Average Convergence Divergence
 MACD 0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - SIGNAL_LINE
 Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
On Balance Volume OBV 0 Applied Volume
Parabolic Stop And Reverse System SAR 0 Step, Maximum
Relative Strength Index RSI 0 MA Period, Applied Price
Relative Vigor Index RVI 0 - MAIN_LNE,
1 - SIGNAL_LINE		 MA Period
Standard Deviation StdDev 0 MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Stochastic Oscillator Stochastic 0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - SIGNAL_LINE 		 K Period, D Period, Slowing, MA Method, Price Field
Triple Exponential Moving Average TEMA  MA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price 
Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator  TriX MA Period, Applied Price
Williams' Percentage Range WPR  0 Calculation Period 
Variable Index Dynamic Average Indicator  VIDyA Chande Momentum Period,
EMA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price

*Indicators not included by default may or may not work( they must be iCustom compatible )

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For MT4 : Any Moving Average

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Enjoy


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