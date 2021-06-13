AnyMA
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
Any MA
Any Moving Average draws a moving average of *any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well.
Settings
|Name
|Description
|Timeframe
|Select timeframe for calculation
|Source Indicator
|Select Indicator
|Custom Indicator Name
|Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom)
|Indicator Settings
|Source Indicator parameters ( separated by comma )
|Moving Average Settings
|Moving Average parameters ( separated by comma )
|Indicator Buffer Number
|Select Source Indicator Buffer number
Included Indicators
|Name
|Alias
|________Buffers_______
|Settings
|Custom
|CSM
|Select Appropriate Buffer Number
|Custom Indicator Parameters separated by comma
|Accelerator Oscillator
|AC
|0
|Accumulation/Distribution
|AD
|0
|Applied Volume
|Average Directional Index
|ADX
|0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - PLUSDI_LINE,
2 - MINUSDI_LINE
|ADX Period
|Welles Wilder's ADX
|ADXW
|0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - PLUSDI_LINE,
2 - MINUSDI_LINE
|ADX Period
|Alligator
|Alligator
|0 - GATORJAW_LINE,
1 - GATORTEETH_LINE,
2 - GATORLIPS_LINE
|Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Adaptive Moving Average
|AMA
|0
|AMA period, Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, AMA Shift, Applied Price
|Awesome Oscillator
|AO
|0
|Average True Range
|ATR
|0
|MA Period
|Bears Power
|BearsPower
|0
|MA Period
|Bollinger Bands
|Bands
|0 - BASE_LINE,
1 - UPPER_BAND,
2 - LOWER_BAND
|Bands Period, Bands Shift, Deviation, Applied Price
|Bulls Power
|BullsPower
|0
|MA Period
|Commodity Channel Index
|CCI
|0
|MA Period, Applied Price
|Chaikin Oscillator
|CHO
|0
|Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, MA Method, Applied Volume
|Double Exponential Moving Average
|DEMA
|0
|MA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price
|DeMarker
|DeMarker
|0
|MA Period
|Envelopes
|Envelopes
|0 - UPPER_LINE,
1 - LOWER_LINE
|MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price, Deviation
|Force Index
|Force
|0
|MA Period, MA Method, Applied Volume
|Fractals
|Fractals
|0 - UPPER_LINE,
1 - LOWER_LINE
|Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
|FrAMA
|0
|MA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price
|Gator Oscillator
|Gator
|0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM,
1 - color buffer of upper histogram,
2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM,
3 - color buffer of lower histogram
|Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
|Ichimoku
|0 - TENKANSEN_LINE,
1 - KIJUNSEN_LINE,
2 - SENKOUSPANA_LINE,
3 - SENKOUSPANB_LINE,
4 - CHIKOUSPAN_LINE
|Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen, Senkou Span B
|Market Facilitation Index
|BWMFI
|0
|Applied Volume
|Momentum
|Momentum
|0
|Momentum Period, Applied Price
|Money Flow Index
|MFI
|0
|MA Period, Applied Volume
|Moving Average
|MA
|0
|MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Moving Average of Oscillator
|OsMA
|0
|Fast EMA Period, Slow EMA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
|Moving Average Convergence Divergence
|MACD
|0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - SIGNAL_LINE
|Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
|On Balance Volume
|OBV
|0
|Applied Volume
|Parabolic Stop And Reverse System
|SAR
|0
|Step, Maximum
|Relative Strength Index
|RSI
|0
|MA Period, Applied Price
|Relative Vigor Index
|RVI
|0 - MAIN_LNE,
1 - SIGNAL_LINE
|MA Period
|Standard Deviation
|StdDev
|0
|MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Stochastic Oscillator
|Stochastic
|0 - MAIN_LINE,
1 - SIGNAL_LINE
|K Period, D Period, Slowing, MA Method, Price Field
|Triple Exponential Moving Average
|TEMA
|0
|MA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price
|Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator
|TriX
|0
|MA Period, Applied Price
|Williams' Percentage Range
|WPR
|0
|Calculation Period
|Variable Index Dynamic Average Indicator
|VIDyA
|0
|Chande Momentum Period,
EMA Period, MA Shift, Applied Price
*Indicators not included by default may or may not work( they must be iCustom compatible )
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For MT4 : Any Moving Average
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Enjoy