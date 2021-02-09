Any Moving Average MT4

1

Any Moving Average draws a moving average of *any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well.

Settings

Name Description
Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation
Source Indicator Select Indicator
Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom)
Indicator Settings Source Indicator parameters ( separated by comma )
Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters ( separated by comma )
Indicator Buffer Number Select Source Indicator Buffer number

Included Indicators

Name Alias ________Buffers_______ Settings
Custom  CSM  Select Appropriate Buffer Number Custom Indicator Parameters separated by comma 
Accelerator Oscillator AC 0
Accumulation/Distribution AD 0
Average Directional Index ADX 0 - MODE_ MAIN,
1 - MODE_PLUSDI,
2 - MODE_MINUSDI		 Period, Applied Price
Alligator Alligator 1 - MODE_GATORJAW,
2 - MODE_GATORTEETH,
3 - MODE_GATORLIPS		 Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Awesome Oscillator AO 0
Average True Range ATR 0   Period
Bears Power BearsPower 0 Period, Applied Price
Bollinger Bands Bands 0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER		 Period, Deviation, Bands Shift, Applied Price
Bulls Power BullsPower 0 Period, Applied Price
Commodity Channel Index CCI Period, Applied Price
DeMarker DeMarker Period
Envelopes Envelopes 0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER		 MA Period, MA Method, MA Shift, Applied Price, Deviation
Force Index Force 0 Period, MA Method, Applied Price
Fractals Fractals 1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER  
Gator Oscillator Gator 1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER  		 Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Ichimoku 1 - MODE_TENKANSEN,
2 - MODE_KIJUNSEN,
3 - MODE_SENKOUSPANA,
4 - MODE_SENKOUSPANB,
5 -  MODE_CHIKOUSPAN
 		 Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen, Senkou Span B
Market Facilitation Index BWMFI 0
Momentum Momentum 0 Period, Applied Price
Money Flow Index
 MFI 0 Period
Moving Average MA MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Moving Average of Oscillator
 OsMA Fast EMA Period, Slow EMA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
Moving Average Convergence Divergence
 MACD 0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_SIGNAL
 Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
On Balance Volume OBV 0 Applied Price
Parabolic SAR SAR 0 Step, Maximum
Relative Strength Index RSI 0 Period, Applied Price
Relative Vigor Index RVI 0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_SIGNAL		 Period
Standard Deviation StdDev 0 MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
Stochastic Oscillator Stochastic 0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_SIGNAL  		 %k Period, %d Period, Slowing, MA Method, Applied Price
Williams' Percentage Range WPR  0 Period 
*Indicators not included by default may or may not work( they must be iCustom compatible )

//---

For MT5: AnyMA

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Enjoy


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houstoning 2022.04.13 14:43 
 

The seller does not answer the questions and therefore does not solve the problems with the indicator

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