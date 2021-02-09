Any Moving Average MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
Any Moving Average draws a moving average of *any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well.
Settings
|Name
|Description
|Timeframe
|Select timeframe for calculation
|Source Indicator
|Select Indicator
|Custom Indicator Name
|Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom)
|Indicator Settings
|Source Indicator parameters ( separated by comma )
|Moving Average Settings
|Moving Average parameters ( separated by comma )
|Indicator Buffer Number
|Select Source Indicator Buffer number
Included Indicators
|Name
|Alias
|________Buffers_______
|Settings
|Custom
|CSM
|Select Appropriate Buffer Number
|Custom Indicator Parameters separated by comma
|Accelerator Oscillator
|AC
|0
|Accumulation/Distribution
|AD
|0
|Average Directional Index
|ADX
|0 - MODE_ MAIN,
1 - MODE_PLUSDI,
2 - MODE_MINUSDI
|Period, Applied Price
|Alligator
|Alligator
|1 - MODE_GATORJAW,
2 - MODE_GATORTEETH,
3 - MODE_GATORLIPS
|Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Awesome Oscillator
|AO
|0
|Average True Range
|ATR
|0
|Period
|Bears Power
|BearsPower
|0
|Period, Applied Price
|Bollinger Bands
|Bands
|0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER
|Period, Deviation, Bands Shift, Applied Price
|Bulls Power
|BullsPower
|0
|Period, Applied Price
|Commodity Channel Index
|CCI
|0
|Period, Applied Price
|DeMarker
|DeMarker
|0
|Period
|Envelopes
|Envelopes
|0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER
|MA Period, MA Method, MA Shift, Applied Price, Deviation
|Force Index
|Force
|0
|Period, MA Method, Applied Price
|Fractals
|Fractals
|1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER
|Gator Oscillator
|Gator
|1 - MODE_UPPER,
2 - MODE_LOWER
|Jaw Period, Jaw Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
|Ichimoku
|1 - MODE_TENKANSEN,
2 - MODE_KIJUNSEN,
3 - MODE_SENKOUSPANA,
4 - MODE_SENKOUSPANB,
5 - MODE_CHIKOUSPAN
|Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen, Senkou Span B
|Market Facilitation Index
|BWMFI
|0
|Momentum
|Momentum
|0
|Period, Applied Price
|Money Flow Index
|MFI
|0
|Period
|Moving Average
|MA
|0
|MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Moving Average of Oscillator
|OsMA
|0
|Fast EMA Period, Slow EMA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
|Moving Average Convergence Divergence
|MACD
|0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_SIGNAL
|Fast MA Period, Slow MA Period, Signal Period, Applied Price
|On Balance Volume
|OBV
|0
|Applied Price
|Parabolic SAR
|SAR
|0
|Step, Maximum
|Relative Strength Index
|RSI
|0
|Period, Applied Price
|Relative Vigor Index
|RVI
|0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_SIGNAL
|Period
|Standard Deviation
|StdDev
|0
|MA Period, MA Shift, MA Method, Applied Price
|Stochastic Oscillator
|Stochastic
|0 - MODE_MAIN,
1 - MODE_SIGNAL
|%k Period, %d Period, Slowing, MA Method, Applied Price
|Williams' Percentage Range
|WPR
|0
|Period
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For MT5: AnyMA
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Enjoy
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