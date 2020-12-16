Support and Resistence

Professional EA.



This EA has 3 ea's built in; You can choose whether to use the manual, the Classic, or Caramilla.

The EA automatically identifies supports and resistances, in the time frame set by the number of 1 minute bars (7200 bars, in the default (5 days)); the EA will calculate the pivot, looking for the high, low, and close from the number of bars entered.

It depends on the selected Ea (manual, caramilla, classic) it will calculate the support to open the long, and the resistance to open the short.

Try it, with the demo, in the period of 1 minute. Have fun finding the right setting.

NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID. I find them too risky.

Try it, rent now or download a free demo!



Magic = 100;

Lot_Type = FixedLot; ---> You Can choose, Fixed or Dynamic Lotf

Fix_lot = 0.01;

Risk = 5; ---> means 5% of balance;

Slippage = 30;

MaxTrades = 1;

Load_setting = Manual; ---> You can choose if use Manual EA, Classic EA or Caramilla EA;

BARTOREAD = 7100; ---> you can try different setting (read down);

Use_TP = true;

SHORT_TP = PIVOT; ---> you can choose if close at Pivot, or Support

LONG_TP = PiVOT; ---> you can choose if close at Pivot, or Resistence

StopLoss = 1; ---> MUST BE 1

StoPLoss = 2; ---> means stop lose is at 2% of open order;

Distance = 1.25; ---> Only if use manual EA. Means that when ask is more high/low of 1,25% from pivot open SELL/BUY







Number of bars to try(edit BARTOREAD): 60 = 1 Hour; 240 = 4 Hours; 720 = 12 Hours; 1440 = 1 Day; 2880 = 2 Days;