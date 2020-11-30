Ea Fibonacci

Lot_Type : Dynamic or Fixed Lot

IF fix Lot: 0.01

IF Dynamic RISK: 0.1%

Slippage: 30

Bar: 3 ----> number of bars on which fibonacci works

TP_FIBO : Target 23 or 38 or 50 or 61 or 100 or 161 or 261 or 423

Stop Lose

MaxTrades: Number of Open Trades





Fibonacci Ea, is an expert advisor with which at the number of bars chosen by the user, he finds the minimum price (Fibo 0) and the maximum price (Fibo 100);

On these two levels, it calculates the remaining Fibo prices (23,38,50,61,161,261,423).

If Ask is equal to one of these values, it opens a buy or a sell;



