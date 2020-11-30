Ea Fibonacci
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Lot_Type : Dynamic or Fixed Lot
IF fix Lot: 0.01
IF Dynamic RISK: 0.1%
Slippage: 30
Bar: 3 ----> number of bars on which fibonacci works
TP_FIBO : Target 23 or 38 or 50 or 61 or 100 or 161 or 261 or 423
Stop Lose
MaxTrades: Number of Open Trades
Fibonacci Ea, is an expert advisor with which at the number of bars chosen by the user, he finds the minimum price (Fibo 0) and the maximum price (Fibo 100);
On these two levels, it calculates the remaining Fibo prices (23,38,50,61,161,261,423).
If Ask is equal to one of these values, it opens a buy or a sell;
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