in this ea you can choose between fixed or dynamic lots.

if you choose fixed, set the desired lot; while if you choose dynamic, set the risk in %.

you can set the time when the EA will calculate the supports and resistances;

the ea will calculate the supports and resistances of the previous day's session. the operation has a time of 8 hours. at the eighth hour, the operation will be closed.

I advise you to leave everything unchanged.

happy trading everyone..