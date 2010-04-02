OneForAll
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
in this ea you can choose between fixed or dynamic lots.
if you choose fixed, set the desired lot; while if you choose dynamic, set the risk in %.
you can set the time when the EA will calculate the supports and resistances;
the ea will calculate the supports and resistances of the previous day's session. the operation has a time of 8 hours. at the eighth hour, the operation will be closed.
I advise you to leave everything unchanged.
happy trading everyone..