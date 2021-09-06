Super Crazy Breack

Super Crazy Breack

 

Ea is performed for Eur Usd and Usd Jpy- i stay try it in all exchange. 

Follow The Trend!


Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/09 - 2021/09) , surprising. 

For Limitated Period, sale 30$!

Use Buy LIMIT and Sell LIMIT


Spreads = 20 of default

StopLose = 0.0025 default - means 0.25% 

TakeProfit = 0.005 default - means 0.50% 

Equity=0.999 default - working in progress - isn't important

Distanza = 0.0005 default - means when calcole signal open order at 0.05% of price

Hours - 0.25 - if use more than 1 order, time that must be cross to open new order. 1 = 1 hour; 0.25=15 minutes




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Profalgo Limited
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Experts
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Santi Quagliana
1 (1)
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Santi Quagliana
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Powerful indicator that shows the strength of the individual currency. The higher it is, the stronger the currency, vice versa, the lower it is, the weaker it is. Trading Strategy N1: Open position on line crossings, if one crosses up and the other down, open position on the currency that is going up. Trading Strategy N2: Open position by buying the strongest currency and selling the weakest currency. In the settings, you can change the time frame, I use the default one (TIMEFRAME 1 HOUR) a
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
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Santi Quagliana
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Professional EA. This EA has 3 ea's built in; You can choose whether to use the manual, the Classic, or Caramilla. The EA automatically identifies supports and resistances, in the time frame set by the number of 1 minute bars (7200 bars, in the default (5 days)); the EA will calculate the pivot, looking for the high, low, and close from the number of bars entered. It depends on the selected Ea (manual, caramilla, classic) it will calculate the support to open the long, and the resistance to op
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in   this signal  Follow The Trend! Professional Ea - no grid - no martingale 6 Strategy - 3 of buy and 3 of sell Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising. won 62% of the deals does about 1 operation per day For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Spreads = 50 of default - must be change StopLose = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  TakeProfit = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  Equity=0.999 default - working
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
STATISTIC EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy    how it works: the ea reads the last closed bar monthly, weekly, daily, 4 hours, 1 hour, 30 minutes, 15 minutes. it also reads the moving averages in the 30-minute time frames of: 5,10,20,50,100,200 periods). It also reads 5 indicators with 1 hour timeframes. It depends on the combination opens a Sell Stop or a Buy Stop at 0.20% of the price and eventually cancels the order if the price goes to the opposite side by 0.20%. Tested on EurUsd, UsdGbp, UsdJpy for a
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
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Indicator Support and Resistence
Santi Quagliana
Indicators
Indicator Support and Resistence plain in your chart seven lines; Red line=Resistence 3. Red line=Resistence 2. Red line=Resistence 1. Yellow line= Pivot. Green line= Support 1. Green line= Support 2. Green line= Support 3. adattable in all timeframe (minute 1, minute   5, minute   15, minute   30, Hour 1, Hour 4,Day 1,Week 1,Mounth 1); Buy under support and sell over the resistence;
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
Hello, meet Swap trend. Swap Trend is a simple but effective ea. can be used in all exchanges. the EA reads the swap of the trade and determines if it is up trending or down trending. the results in the tests are extraordinary, try it yourself in the demo version. Make sure there is at least one positive Swap buy or sell and then test it. the swap is constantly changing, but in testing, it will use the current one. for this reason, it should not be tested over long periods.
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
in this ea you can choose between fixed or dynamic lots. if you choose fixed, set the desired lot; while if you choose dynamic, set the risk in %. you can set the stoplose and takeprofit; by default they are set to 1.5%. you can set the time where the ea will calculate the support and resistance; I advise you to leave everything unchanged. happy trading everyone..
OneForAll
Santi Quagliana
Experts
in this ea you can choose between fixed or dynamic lots. if you choose fixed, set the desired lot; while if you choose dynamic, set the risk in %. you can set the time when the EA will calculate the supports and resistances; the ea will calculate the supports and resistances of the previous day's session. the operation has a time of 8 hours. at the eighth hour, the operation will be closed. I advise you to leave everything unchanged. happy trading everyone..
IA Always Open
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Hello, meet I-Always-Open; This EA (Expert Advisor) takes advantage of artificial intelligence; it can work on any pair, I have tested it over the last 365 days on several pairs with fixed lots of 0.01, and the result has always been positive on all trades. works 24 hours a day, and alternates, depending on the conditions, whether to stay long or short; important to set the opening and closing times of the Asian, European and American markets; happy trading
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oleg732007
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oleg732007 2023.04.14 12:13 
 

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