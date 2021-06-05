Advanced Hedge MT4

4.64

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $50!

After that, the price will be raised to $200.

EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital.

- REAL SIGNAL:

Coming soon

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.
Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me

Advanced Hedge MT4 is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67509

- EA SETUP:

Symbol EURUSD,GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD...
Timeframe M15
Test From 2016
Settings Contact me to get the best set file
Brokers Any
Recommend Deposit Same as my trading signal. And only use lot size 0.01
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
    Warning:
    • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
    • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
    Reviews 88
    Philippe Muniz
    39
    Philippe Muniz 2025.02.23 17:08 
     

    hello sir I bought this expert from you but I couldn't download it as a desktop file I hope you can help me quickly with an explanation of the required settings, time interval and currency pairs this is my mail: philippeinvestimentos@gmail.com

    voxy1119
    142
    voxy1119 2023.02.14 13:13 
     

    This is my third EA purchase. I still like the good performance. The author's correspondence is also quite good, and it is recommended. Good management will make you happy. Thank you.

    decatabu
    95
    decatabu 2022.10.27 10:46 
     

    This expert advisor works perfectly. I am using it on real accounts on EUR / USD, GPB / USD, AUD / CAD, XAU / USD and BTC / USD. Carry out a pure hedging strategy with pre-set parameters and constant daily results. In my opinion, with a good level of money management and adequate liquidity available (with particular attention to margins) it is also possible to use it without the stop losses provided for some currency pairs that could be taken in cases of high volatility. I highly recommend the purchase, the results in the medium and long term are assured. The author is extremely willing to help and receive feedbak to improve his products.

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    Filter:
    Alexander Seidel
    1482
    Alexander Seidel 2026.08.04 07:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Efka_MT
    20
    Efka_MT 2026.01.09 09:09 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Philippe Muniz
    39
    Philippe Muniz 2025.02.23 17:08 
     

    hello sir I bought this expert from you but I couldn't download it as a desktop file I hope you can help me quickly with an explanation of the required settings, time interval and currency pairs this is my mail: philippeinvestimentos@gmail.com

    Ho Tuan Thang
    55576
    Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.02.23 18:17
    I have sent you the manual guide, please check your pending messages
    Piyapan Roekbumpen
    25
    Piyapan Roekbumpen 2024.06.06 13:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    โอ๋ เจนจิรา
    79
    โอ๋ เจนจิรา 2024.05.27 13:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ho Tuan Thang
    55576
    Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.05.27 13:50
    The manual guide has been sent to you
    Michele Manenti
    687
    Michele Manenti 2024.04.16 19:35 
     

    as I predicted, a MASSACRE, EA that opens countertrend operations with martingales, punctually and always against the trend, the only way to make profits is perhaps to do the opposite of what this EA does.

    2001485092
    45
    2001485092 2024.04.05 17:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ho Tuan Thang
    55576
    Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.04.05 18:00
    Please check your waiting messages, a manual guide has been sent to you
    Anewr
    47
    Anewr 2023.10.29 02:28 
     

    I have not tested the EA just bought it but am unable to reach the author for instructions or settings mentioned in the description. Tried sending DM but no luck. Thanks for hte EA though! Look forward to hearing from you (the author) Also I'll update my EA after I've used it some

    Ho Tuan Thang
    55576
    Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2023.10.29 23:10
    Sent you manual guide bro
    Tuanyer De Los Santos
    1478
    Tuanyer De Los Santos 2023.08.30 14:44 
     

    This Expert run very well and have a simple set up. Based on the Demo Testing work great with a low DD if you start with small lot size. In long run this this EA can give more than 15% in one pair monthly. One of the things that is amaizin is the Recover mode... Mr Ho, I need to to know if may you share the best setting for: EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD USDPY GBPJPY EURJPY USDCAD ANY RECOMMENDATION FOR PRO-FIRM IN ORDER TO HAVE SMALL DD?, If VPS is required? Any PDF guidance for the EA? Regards Tuanyer

    Andy Tanabe
    53
    Andy Tanabe 2023.07.18 15:34 
     

    I just bought it and I am surprised that the developer no longer offers the bonus even though it is promoted in the store. misleading promotion

    Ho Tuan Thang
    55576
    Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2023.07.18 17:56
    EA is currently only $50 and I don't know what bonus you want
    Ping Kit Wai
    399
    Ping Kit Wai 2023.06.23 08:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    david smith
    27
    david smith 2023.04.18 17:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    EatonMcDonald1
    31
    EatonMcDonald1 2023.04.13 19:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    voxy1119
    142
    voxy1119 2023.02.14 13:13 
     

    This is my third EA purchase. I still like the good performance. The author's correspondence is also quite good, and it is recommended. Good management will make you happy. Thank you.

    thanatchon
    29
    thanatchon 2023.02.08 08:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    norajit
    132
    norajit 2023.01.12 08:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    decatabu
    95
    decatabu 2022.10.27 10:46 
     

    This expert advisor works perfectly. I am using it on real accounts on EUR / USD, GPB / USD, AUD / CAD, XAU / USD and BTC / USD. Carry out a pure hedging strategy with pre-set parameters and constant daily results. In my opinion, with a good level of money management and adequate liquidity available (with particular attention to margins) it is also possible to use it without the stop losses provided for some currency pairs that could be taken in cases of high volatility. I highly recommend the purchase, the results in the medium and long term are assured. The author is extremely willing to help and receive feedbak to improve his products.

    4aCause
    34
    4aCause 2022.09.27 00:52 
     

    The negative stuff... This EA is not for me. When you look at his, EURUSD Strategy Tester graph with the constant profit increase, you will notice that the drawdown almost takes out the entire account multiple times. In real trading conditions with its real limitations such as "margin call" (the broker steps in and prevents you from trading), this EA will not operate anywhere near as effectively as the graphs shown. I tried the set files for GBPUSD and lost just over a $1000. IF I had not closed out the trades manually I would be presently $5000 down on this pair alone, in other words my account would have been totally blown. I tried the set files for the XAUUSD and lost the same amount. If I had not closed out the trades manually, again I would be presently about $4000 down on this pair alone, in other words my account would have been largely blown. So I thought try a cross pair as that won't be as reactive to a trending USD. SO I have now tried the EURCAD using the set file and presently have 0.83 Lot open and in drawdown by over $1000 on what is now a $2800 account. I have had margin calls, meaning opening further trades on this pair with this EA will be prevented by the broker again. So with 3 pairs fully tested, the EA failed in all 3. The minimum deposit of $300 (which is per pair) is false and should be more like $5000 per pair. This is a grid EA with a martingale-styled system to it. The positive stuff... EA opens trades well (no noticeable delay in execution due to EA operating too slow). EA sums trades and exits a group of trades really well at a positive take profit point. If your trading platform gets shut down whilst EA is trading, when the trading platform re-opens the EA continues as if nothing went wrong. Ho Tuan Thang author owner of the EA was genuinely responsive and supportive through a telegram group to a point, but appeared to have no real solution to the above. Summary So I lost a large part of my REAL account due to the EA, however, it was largely due to the high-risk strategy employed by the EA that I was aware of. The person Ho Tuan Thang is helpful, and his programming skills appear to be on the mark. So I would not recommend this EA, but I believe, that the author's OTHER EAs may be worth investigating.

    In reply to your reply below:

    Ho Tuan Thang, We actually did all our contacting through telegram, both your chat group and personal chat between you and me. You actually responded to me through telegram, with you saying ""I will read carefully and reply to you when I get home bro"". I believe you forgot, and really that was ok. Because I also understand that there were significant trending market conditions that typically don't do well in the grid trading martingale strategy that this hedge EA uses...

    Yes you do always respond, but it would be good to follow through on a solution. Such as LOW RISK set files that work for years of data.

    I had a look at your signal page, for Advanced Hedge. Clearly HTH is using a different set file to what he is giving out to everyone else. There was a total of 21 trades CLOSED on his live account between 13.09.2022 and 30.09.2022. However using the set file, I had 34 trades closed despite the fact that I had EA not working for almost half that time. Why give a SET file that is different to the one that you are using for signals? If using the same set file, the number of trades would be VAGUELY similar (but not the same). Either the signals are dodgy OR the settings you have on the EA on the signal page is different to the SET file being given to everyone else.

    Ho Tuan Thang
    55576
    Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2022.09.27 20:11
    First of all, I would like to sincerely apologize to you. It was entirely my fault to make you unhappy using the EA in the first place. I did not see you contact after purchasing the EA as recommended in the product. So that makes me extremely bewildered because there is no information to be able to assist you in time and I sincerely apologize. I'm always the fastest to respond, so don't hesitate to message me. I will always help you with sincerity and try my best
    jrrrst
    279
    jrrrst 2022.08.25 08:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    stephmq
    78
    stephmq 2022.07.21 07:30 
     

    I bought Advanced Hedge Trading EA around July 7 and started running it on a small live account on four or five FX pairs. To my surprise every pair was profitable since the first day, and the overall returns were much higher than I expected, and much better than any other EA I have owned. I had enough profit from the first week of trading to buy two more EAs from Ho Tuan Thang. There are bigger drawdowns from hedge trading algorithms, but if you follow his advice about position size and account size, you should be able to stay safe and grind out profits on a regular basis.

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