ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $50!

After that, the price will be raised to $200.

EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital.

- REAL SIGNAL:

Coming soon

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller



IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA.

Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me

Advanced Hedge MT4 is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67509

- EA SETUP:

Symbol EURUSD,GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD... Timeframe M15 Test From 2016 Settings Contact me to get the best set file Brokers Any Recommend Deposit Same as my trading signal. And only use lot size 0.01 Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage