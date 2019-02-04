Skynet MACD

This indicator displays a histogram of the crossover of two analogs of the moving average, in appearance it is the same as the classic MACD indicator, but with almost no delay. The first value of the indicator after going through zero is calculated using the difference between the upper and lower Bollinger bands.


Advantages

  • there is practically no delay with an increase in the averaging periods, since analogs of the average are used, where there is no such negative effect as delay.
  • much less zero crossings with uncertain price movement
  • additional parameters for more flexible control of the indicator.

Parameters

  • FastMa- Averaging period for calculating the fast moving average analogue. The default value is 12;
  • SlowMa - Averaging period for calculating the analogue of the slow moving average. The default value is 26;
  • SignalMa - Averaging period for calculating the signal line. The default value is 1;
  • SmoothView - Averaging period for visual smoothing. It doesn't affect on calculating values. The default value is 10;
  • Flat - Averaging period for calculating the flat mode. The default value is 12;
  • Glide - Smoothing period for skipping vibrations. The default value is 5;
  • Q - Gain for glide parameter. The default value is 0.1. Recommended values are between 0.1 - 0.7;
  • Notification - Send push alert on your phone. The default value is 1;



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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
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MacdScapler   is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly. General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second
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Skynet Moving Average
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the trend direction, the averaged price value and flat areas. It is used to determine the averaged price value with little or no delay. During a flat, its line is often smooth, and it follows the trend during a descending or an ascending movement. The best charts for the indicator are the range\renko charts, which do not have rounded borders of price changes. Various types of moving averages and certain types of digital filters were used as a prototype. Compared to variou
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Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the short-term trend direction and flat areas in the same way as the classic Heiken Ashi indicator, but it is not plotted using candles or a moving average, but rather the Skynet Moving Average indicator. Advantages no delay, or a slight delay when using the 'smooth' parameter. customizable parameters for any price data and timeframes. visualization of the flat and the short-term trend. unlike the classic Heiken Ashi indicator, the frequency of candles changing from bull
Skynet Parabolic
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the entry points for buying and selling, with additional push notifications. It is based on the classic Parabolic SAR indicator, price smoothing model and certain mathematical methods for a greater variability in finding market entry points. Advantages Fewer wrong entries compared to the use of classic breakout and trend confirmation indicators. Signals are not redrawn. A large number of customizable parameters. Visualization of the bullish and bearish trend. Used for id
Skynet Price Channel
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This indicator displays an equidistant price channel, identifies short-term trends and automatically finds the best levels for the upper and lower borders of the channel. It is optimized for major timeframes and currency pairs. Advantages visualization of short-term trends automatic setting of upper and lower channel borders suitable for scalping strategies based on a rebound from the channel borders Parameters smooth - border smoothing coefficient. The default value is 1; pricetype - use Open
Skynet Trend Zones
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
Skynet Trend Zones is based on classical indicators and some mathematical calculations and works in different market conditions for showing the trend. The principle of operation is as follows: if the price moves in a range, then a flat line is shown below or above the price depending on the previous trend; if the price moves down or up without a rollback, a line is shown at an angle to the price, and when a small rollback occurs, the indicator line is built again horizontally. Thus, you can work
Macd Martingale
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Macd Martingale is an automatic expert advisor that uses a fully adjustable martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents or other currency depending on the parameters of your account. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use those currency pairs where there are a lot of trend movements in any dir
Prometheus
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Prometheus  is created to give a constant profit from the moment of launch and bring profitable transactions every day. It is automatic trading advisor with a built-in double strategy module, which are used depending on market conditions. The EA has fully customizable parameters for working in different market conditions. As inputs, indicators Rsi and Long Parabolic is used. When the profit from open basket of orders is greater than used parameter, they are automatically closed with a profit. If
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This indicator displays entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is based on Parabolic and various mathematical and statistical methods to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. The indicator helps in many cases to skip false inputs, the support and resistance lines go around the price in a certain mode, reducing losses. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator so that you can adjust it more accurately and see how the parameters affect the result. The n
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Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays entry points in the market where to open your positions. The indicator is based on Parabolic, SuperTrend and Bollinger Bands to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. It helps to find breakout of the support or resistance line and shows where to enter the market. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator (total pips win, loss, % of win and so on). The notification of entry points comes to the phone. It uses closed bars, no tick data. When yo
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Indicators
This indicator displays entry points to the market using Bollinger tapes and exit points, which are determined by the specified distance in points from the entry point. If indicator line is above the price - it is "sell" zone for traders, and if indicator line is lower than the price - it is bullish trend. The information panel shows the results of the indicator so that you can configure it more precisely and see how the parameters affect the result. Alert about the points of entry and exit come
Skynet Trend AI
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
Skynet Trend AI shows trend on the price chart with a colored line. Usually, all traders are looking for a clue where to buy and where to sell using classic or downloaded indicators. But often it gets more and more confusing and every time you find it difficult and confusing to create a hint for yourself where to open a position. Self-reliance does not always justify the result. Therefore, it is better to use a simple and intuitive tool to solve your problem!   Skynet Trend AI   gives visual
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jojohamster
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jojohamster 2019.11.10 19:49 
 

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