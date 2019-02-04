Skynet MACD
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 February 2019
- Activations: 15
This indicator displays a histogram of the crossover of two analogs of the moving average, in appearance it is the same as the classic MACD indicator, but with almost no delay. The first value of the indicator after going through zero is calculated using the difference between the upper and lower Bollinger bands.
Advantages
- there is practically no delay with an increase in the averaging periods, since analogs of the average are used, where there is no such negative effect as delay.
- much less zero crossings with uncertain price movement
- additional parameters for more flexible control of the indicator.
Parameters
- FastMa- Averaging period for calculating the fast moving average analogue. The default value is 12;
- SlowMa - Averaging period for calculating the analogue of the slow moving average. The default value is 26;
- SignalMa - Averaging period for calculating the signal line. The default value is 1;
- SmoothView - Averaging period for visual smoothing. It doesn't affect on calculating values. The default value is 10;
- Flat - Averaging period for calculating the flat mode. The default value is 12;
- Glide - Smoothing period for skipping vibrations. The default value is 5;
- Q - Gain for glide parameter. The default value is 0.1. Recommended values are between 0.1 - 0.7;
- Notification - Send push alert on your phone. The default value is 1;
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