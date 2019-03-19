Macd Martingale is an automatic expert advisor that uses a fully adjustable martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.

General recommendation



The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents or other currency depending on the parameters of your account. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use those currency pairs where there are a lot of trend movements in any direction without sharp price jumps in different directions. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. Each next trade after the loss will have a lot multiplied by this parameter. If the value is 2, the take profit of subsequent trades does not change, and if the value is greater than 2 - it decreases, and if less than 2 - it increases. After the transaction, which covers all losses, all parameters of the EA are returned to their original values. The best usage on EURUSD M15,M30,H1.

Input parameter



The EA works on five-digit quotes. Before trading on a real account, it is recommended to check the trading in the strategy tester with the selected parameters, or to optimize them. In takeprofit and stoploss are used 4-digit values.

Magic - a unique magic for the EA (so that it distinguishes its trades from others);

- a unique magic for the EA (so that it distinguishes its trades from others); Order_Comment - comment for orders;

- comment for orders; Lots - volume of the first position;

- volume of the first position; Lots_static - constant volume for the items;

- constant volume for the items; Lots_max - maximum volume;

- maximum volume; Martingale - multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade;

- multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade; Takeprofit - take profit in points for the first position;

- take profit in points for the first position; Takeprofit_static - constant initial take profit;

- constant initial take profit; Takeprofit2 -additional take profit for a position covering a series of losses;

-additional take profit for a position covering a series of losses; Stoploss - stop loss in points;

- stop loss in points; FastMa - fast moving average for Macd;

- fast moving average for Macd; SlowMa - slow moving average for Macd;

- slow moving average for Macd; BeginHour - start trading hour;

- start trading hour; EndHour - the end of the trade hour;

- the end of the trade hour; Stopout - level is a percentage of the Deposit, when trading stops;



