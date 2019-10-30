Prometheus

Prometheus is created to give a constant profit from the moment of launch and bring profitable transactions every day. It is automatic trading advisor with a built-in double strategy module, which are used depending on market conditions. The EA has fully customizable parameters for working in different market conditions. As inputs, indicators Rsi and Long Parabolic is used. When the profit from open basket of orders is greater than used parameter, they are automatically closed with a profit. If a drawdown occurs, the EA opens additional orders from other strategy, and when the total profit of all orders is greater than a certain value, all orders, including unprofitable ones, are closed. Advisor opens and closes profitable transactions regardless of market direction.

General recommendation

The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended no more than 2 points. It is better to use flat currency pairs where there are no long movements without kickbacks. It works on any timeframe, but EURUSD or NZDUSD M5 or M15 is better. The larger the step parameter, the less transactions and less deposit required. To control the risk, it is recommended to use martingale_divide no more than 4-5, and to use lots_max wisely. You can trade both short and long, or only short or buy orders.

Testing in Demo Accounts

Please take into account, that you need to change parameters step, takeprofit for testing in 4-digital (5,10 etc) and 5-digital (50, 100 etc). 


Input parameters

The EA works on five-digit quotes. Before trading on a real account, it is recommended to check the EA in tester with default parameters or after optimization for your currency pair. In takeprofit and step parameters are used 5-digit values. With this EA you can trade in a very calm mode with low drawdown or trade aggressively using full controllable martingale. It is recommended to use only this EA for a trading account. It is better not to add different EAs for one trading account.

  • Magic - a unique magic for the EA (so that it distinguishes its trades from others);
  • Sell_Comment - comment for short orders;
  • Buy_Comment - comment for long orders;
  • Lots - volume of the first position;
  • Lots_max - maximum volume for the first section;
  • Max_trades - maximum amount of orders;
  • Martingale1 - multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade for the first section;
  • Martingale2 - multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade for the second section;
  • Martingale_divide - multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade for the second section;
  • Takeprofit - take profit in points for the first order;
  • Step - how many points between orders;
  • Profitstop - takeprofit for the basket of orders;
  • Profitstop2 - all orders of the EA is closed when the balance is more then the value, it is very important parameter for profitable trade;
  • Rsi_period - period of the RSI indicator;
  • Rsi_low - the lowest value for RSI;
  • Rsi_High - the highest value for RSI;
  • BeginHour - start trading hour;
  • EndHour - the end of the trade hour;
  • Sell_only - only short orders;
  • Buy_only - only long orders;
  • Dashboard - to show dashboard or not;

Dashboard

  • Step - step between orders in the basket;
  • Profit procent - percentage of profit from the initial balance of the account;
  • Max trade lot - maximum lot;
  • Takeprofit - takeprofit for the first position in the basket;
  • Max trades - the maximum number of open positions at the same time;
  • Profit - profit in account currency;



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