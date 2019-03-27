Entry Points

This indicator displays entry points in the market where to open your positions. The indicator is based on Parabolic, SuperTrend and Bollinger Bands to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. It helps to find breakout of the support or resistance line and shows where to enter the market. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator (total pips win, loss, % of win and so on). The notification of entry points comes to the phone. It uses closed bars, no tick data. When you test the indicator, choose "open prices only".


Advantages

  • Showing real results in pips and % of win entry points.
  • Skipping many false breakouts in compares with classical indicators.
  • The ability to choose the settings that will fit trend or flat. 
  • The signals are not redrawn.
  • Visual display of bullish and bearish trend.
  • It clearly shows the profit in points, the number of successful and unsuccessful trades, the percentage ratio, and consecutive loss count.


Parameters

  • velocity - coefficient for the rate of convergence with the price. The more coefficient - the more entry points. Values 1-5 are suitable for large areas of the trend. The default value is 10;
  • multiplier - coefficient for the limit of convergence with the price. The default value is 5;
  • smooth - smoothing line period. The default value is 2;
  • space - distance from the price at which the indicator line becomes horizontal. The default value is 5;
  • lasso - lasso mode starts to bypass false breakouts. The default value is 5;
  • q - lasso mode gain. The default value is 0.1;
  • takeprofit - value for profit calculation in points (takeprofit). The default value is 5;
  • bars - the number of bars to calculate. The minimum value of 1000;
  • notification - send messages to the phone (Metaquotes ID). The default value is 1;
  • panel - it displays the dashboard. The default value is 1; 1-Yes, 0-No;
  • allbars - use all bars for calculation. The default value is 1; 1-Yes, 0-No;


Information panel

The information panel displays the following information:

  • win percent - a ratio of profitable and losing trades in percent.
  • total loss - the total number of losing trades.
  • total trades - the total number of trades.
  • total win - the amount of profit in points for the number of candles.
  • takeprofit - the distance from the entry point to the high or low candle at which the profit is measured.
  • mcl - maximum number of losses in a row.
  • bars - the number of bars to calculate.

Additional information

The parameters in this indicator have a strong influence on the definition of entry points into the market. The lasso and q parameters need to be fine-tuned to get the maximum profit in total win and the minimum value in mcl. For flat the space parameter is  important, it should be selected empirically to find the best inputs and identify long-term trends. The mcl is important for using the indicator for trading on the martingale principle, where the minimum series of losses plays an important role. 

The indicator works only with closed bars, volume and tick data are not taken into account when calculating values.


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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
MacdScalper
Roman Yablonskiy
4 (1)
Experts
MacdScapler   is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly. General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second
FREE
Skynet Moving Average
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the trend direction, the averaged price value and flat areas. It is used to determine the averaged price value with little or no delay. During a flat, its line is often smooth, and it follows the trend during a descending or an ascending movement. The best charts for the indicator are the range\renko charts, which do not have rounded borders of price changes. Various types of moving averages and certain types of digital filters were used as a prototype. Compared to variou
Skynet Heiken Ashi
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the short-term trend direction and flat areas in the same way as the classic Heiken Ashi indicator, but it is not plotted using candles or a moving average, but rather the Skynet Moving Average indicator. Advantages no delay, or a slight delay when using the 'smooth' parameter. customizable parameters for any price data and timeframes. visualization of the flat and the short-term trend. unlike the classic Heiken Ashi indicator, the frequency of candles changing from bull
Skynet Parabolic
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the entry points for buying and selling, with additional push notifications. It is based on the classic Parabolic SAR indicator, price smoothing model and certain mathematical methods for a greater variability in finding market entry points. Advantages Fewer wrong entries compared to the use of classic breakout and trend confirmation indicators. Signals are not redrawn. A large number of customizable parameters. Visualization of the bullish and bearish trend. Used for id
Skynet Price Channel
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays an equidistant price channel, identifies short-term trends and automatically finds the best levels for the upper and lower borders of the channel. It is optimized for major timeframes and currency pairs. Advantages visualization of short-term trends automatic setting of upper and lower channel borders suitable for scalping strategies based on a rebound from the channel borders Parameters smooth - border smoothing coefficient. The default value is 1; pricetype - use Open
Skynet Trend Zones
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
Skynet Trend Zones is based on classical indicators and some mathematical calculations and works in different market conditions for showing the trend. The principle of operation is as follows: if the price moves in a range, then a flat line is shown below or above the price depending on the previous trend; if the price moves down or up without a rollback, a line is shown at an angle to the price, and when a small rollback occurs, the indicator line is built again horizontally. Thus, you can work
Macd Martingale
Roman Yablonskiy
Experts
Macd Martingale is an automatic expert advisor that uses a fully adjustable martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents or other currency depending on the parameters of your account. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use those currency pairs where there are a lot of trend movements in any dir
Prometheus
Roman Yablonskiy
Experts
Prometheus  is created to give a constant profit from the moment of launch and bring profitable transactions every day. It is automatic trading advisor with a built-in double strategy module, which are used depending on market conditions. The EA has fully customizable parameters for working in different market conditions. As inputs, indicators Rsi and Long Parabolic is used. When the profit from open basket of orders is greater than used parameter, they are automatically closed with a profit. If
Skynet Lasso
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is based on Parabolic and various mathematical and statistical methods to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. The indicator helps in many cases to skip false inputs, the support and resistance lines go around the price in a certain mode, reducing losses. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator so that you can adjust it more accurately and see how the parameters affect the result. The n
Skynet MACD
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays a histogram of the crossover of two analogs of the moving average, in appearance it is the same as the classic MACD indicator, but with almost no delay. The first value of the indicator after going through zero is calculated using the difference between the upper and lower Bollinger bands. Advantages there is practically no delay with an increase in the averaging periods, since analogs of the average are used, where there is no such negative effect as delay. much less ze
Bollinger Trend
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays entry points to the market using Bollinger tapes and exit points, which are determined by the specified distance in points from the entry point. If indicator line is above the price - it is "sell" zone for traders, and if indicator line is lower than the price - it is bullish trend. The information panel shows the results of the indicator so that you can configure it more precisely and see how the parameters affect the result. Alert about the points of entry and exit come
Skynet Trend AI
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
Skynet Trend AI shows trend on the price chart with a colored line. Usually, all traders are looking for a clue where to buy and where to sell using classic or downloaded indicators. But often it gets more and more confusing and every time you find it difficult and confusing to create a hint for yourself where to open a position. Self-reliance does not always justify the result. Therefore, it is better to use a simple and intuitive tool to solve your problem!   Skynet Trend AI   gives visual
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testerazer 2019.11.01 13:21 
 

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