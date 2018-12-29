Skynet Lasso


This indicator displays entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is based on Parabolic and various mathematical and statistical methods to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. The indicator helps in many cases to skip false inputs, the support and resistance lines go around the price in a certain mode, reducing losses. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator so that you can adjust it more accurately and see how the parameters affect the result. The notification of entry and exit points comes to the phone. There are some ready for use sets in "comments" section.


Advantages

  • Skipping many false breakouts. The ability to choose the settings that will fit trend and flat at the same time. 
  • The signals are not redrawn.
  • Visual display of bullish and bearish trend.
  • It is suitable for selecting very large and long trends without delay, characteristic of moving averages with large periods.
  • It clearly shows the profit in points, the number of successful and unsuccessful trades, the percentage ratio, and consecutive loss count.


Parameters

  • autodistance - automatic selection of the distance from the price to the entry point. The default value is 1; 1-Yes, 0-No;
  • distance - distance coefficient from the price to the entry point if the trend changes. The default value is 40;
  • velocity - coefficient for the rate of convergence with the price. The more coefficient - the more entry points. Values 1-5 are suitable for large areas of the trend. The default value is 10;
  • multiplier - coefficient for the limit of convergence with the price. The default value is 5;
  • smooth - smoothing line period. The default value is 2;
  • space - distance from the price at which the indicator line becomes horizontal. The default value is 5;
  • lasso - distance when lasso mode starts to operate (bypass false breakouts). The default value is 5;
  • q - lasso mode gain. The default value is 0.1;
  • cutoff - value for profit calculation in points (takeprofit). The default value is 5;
  • bars - the number of bars to calculate. The minimum value of 1000;
  • notification - send messages to the phone (Metaquotes ID). The default value is 1;
  • panel - it displays the dashboard. The default value is 1; 1-Yes, 0-No;
  • allbars - use all bars for calculation. The default value is 1; 1-Yes, 0-No;


Information panel

The information panel displays the following information:

  • win percent - a ratio of profitable and losing trades in percent.
  • total loss - the total number of losing trades.
  • total trades - the total number of trades.
  • total win - the amount of profit in points for the number of candles.
  • takeprofit - the distance from the entry point to the high or low candle at which the profit is measured.
  • mcl - maximum number of losses in a row.
  • bars - the number of bars to calculate.

Additional information

The parameters in this indicator have a very strong influence on the definition of entry points into the market. The lasso and q parameters need to be fine-tuned to keep the balance between missing false breakouts and earlier entry when the price breaks. It is necessary to agree on the parameters so as to get the maximum profit in total win and the minimum value in mcl. For flat the space parameter is very important, which turns the indicator line into a support/resistance line. The space parameter should be selected empirically to find the best inputs and identify long-term trends. The mcl is important for using the indicator for trading on the martingale principle, where the minimum series of losses plays an important role. 

The distance parameter settings can be for M1: 5, M5: 10, M15: 25; M30: 50; H1: 100; H4: 200; D1: 500. It is better to use on M15, H1, H4, D1. You can use autodistance if it is too complex to find a good value.

The indicator works only with closed bars, volume and tick data are not taken into account when calculating values.


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Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
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MacdScalper
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Experts
MacdScapler   is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly. General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second
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Skynet Moving Average
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the trend direction, the averaged price value and flat areas. It is used to determine the averaged price value with little or no delay. During a flat, its line is often smooth, and it follows the trend during a descending or an ascending movement. The best charts for the indicator are the range\renko charts, which do not have rounded borders of price changes. Various types of moving averages and certain types of digital filters were used as a prototype. Compared to variou
Skynet Heiken Ashi
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the short-term trend direction and flat areas in the same way as the classic Heiken Ashi indicator, but it is not plotted using candles or a moving average, but rather the Skynet Moving Average indicator. Advantages no delay, or a slight delay when using the 'smooth' parameter. customizable parameters for any price data and timeframes. visualization of the flat and the short-term trend. unlike the classic Heiken Ashi indicator, the frequency of candles changing from bull
Skynet Parabolic
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the entry points for buying and selling, with additional push notifications. It is based on the classic Parabolic SAR indicator, price smoothing model and certain mathematical methods for a greater variability in finding market entry points. Advantages Fewer wrong entries compared to the use of classic breakout and trend confirmation indicators. Signals are not redrawn. A large number of customizable parameters. Visualization of the bullish and bearish trend. Used for id
Skynet Price Channel
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays an equidistant price channel, identifies short-term trends and automatically finds the best levels for the upper and lower borders of the channel. It is optimized for major timeframes and currency pairs. Advantages visualization of short-term trends automatic setting of upper and lower channel borders suitable for scalping strategies based on a rebound from the channel borders Parameters smooth - border smoothing coefficient. The default value is 1; pricetype - use Open
Skynet Trend Zones
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
Skynet Trend Zones is based on classical indicators and some mathematical calculations and works in different market conditions for showing the trend. The principle of operation is as follows: if the price moves in a range, then a flat line is shown below or above the price depending on the previous trend; if the price moves down or up without a rollback, a line is shown at an angle to the price, and when a small rollback occurs, the indicator line is built again horizontally. Thus, you can work
Macd Martingale
Roman Yablonskiy
Experts
Macd Martingale is an automatic expert advisor that uses a fully adjustable martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents or other currency depending on the parameters of your account. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use those currency pairs where there are a lot of trend movements in any dir
Prometheus
Roman Yablonskiy
Experts
Prometheus  is created to give a constant profit from the moment of launch and bring profitable transactions every day. It is automatic trading advisor with a built-in double strategy module, which are used depending on market conditions. The EA has fully customizable parameters for working in different market conditions. As inputs, indicators Rsi and Long Parabolic is used. When the profit from open basket of orders is greater than used parameter, they are automatically closed with a profit. If
Skynet MACD
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays a histogram of the crossover of two analogs of the moving average, in appearance it is the same as the classic MACD indicator, but with almost no delay. The first value of the indicator after going through zero is calculated using the difference between the upper and lower Bollinger bands. Advantages there is practically no delay with an increase in the averaging periods, since analogs of the average are used, where there is no such negative effect as delay. much less ze
Entry Points
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays entry points in the market where to open your positions. The indicator is based on Parabolic, SuperTrend and Bollinger Bands to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. It helps to find breakout of the support or resistance line and shows where to enter the market. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator (total pips win, loss, % of win and so on). The notification of entry points comes to the phone. It uses closed bars, no tick data. When yo
Bollinger Trend
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays entry points to the market using Bollinger tapes and exit points, which are determined by the specified distance in points from the entry point. If indicator line is above the price - it is "sell" zone for traders, and if indicator line is lower than the price - it is bullish trend. The information panel shows the results of the indicator so that you can configure it more precisely and see how the parameters affect the result. Alert about the points of entry and exit come
Skynet Trend AI
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicators
Skynet Trend AI shows trend on the price chart with a colored line. Usually, all traders are looking for a clue where to buy and where to sell using classic or downloaded indicators. But often it gets more and more confusing and every time you find it difficult and confusing to create a hint for yourself where to open a position. Self-reliance does not always justify the result. Therefore, it is better to use a simple and intuitive tool to solve your problem!   Skynet Trend AI   gives visual
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