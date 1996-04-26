Skynet Trend Zones
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Skynet Trend Zones is based on classical indicators and some mathematical calculations and works in different market conditions for showing the trend. The principle of operation is as follows: if the price moves in a range, then a flat line is shown below or above the price depending on the previous trend; if the price moves down or up without a rollback, a line is shown at an angle to the price, and when a small rollback occurs, the indicator line is built again horizontally. Thus, you can work both in the flat zone on the rebound and in the trend.
Advantages
- Signals are not redrawn.
- A large number of customizable parameters.
- Visualization of the bullish and bearish trend.
- Indicates trend, support and resistance.
- Push notifications when trend changes.
Parameters
- distance - coefficient of distance from the price. The default value is 40;
- velocity - coefficient for the speed. The default value is 10;
- multiplier - coefficient for the trend zones. Low value (1-5) shows big trend zones, high value (5-20) shows intraday trend zones. The default value is 5;
- smooth - period of the smoothing. The default value is 3;
- notification - send messages to a mobile device (Metaquotes ID). The default value is 1;
Additional Information
Values of the distance parameter for M1: 5, M5: 10, M15: 25; M30: 50; H1: 100; H4: 200; D1: 500. It is recommended for use on H1, H4, D1.
The indicator works only with closed bars, no market entry signals are generated at the zero bar.