Skynet Price Channel

This indicator displays an equidistant price channel, identifies short-term trends and automatically finds the best levels for the upper and lower borders of the channel. It is optimized for major timeframes and currency pairs.


Advantages

  • visualization of short-term trends
  • automatic setting of upper and lower channel borders
  • suitable for scalping strategies based on a rebound from the channel borders


Parameters

  • smooth - border smoothing coefficient. The default value is 1;
  • pricetype - use Open or High\Low prices. The default value is 0;


Additional Information


For bearish trend, it is better to open a position from the upper border and close them when you touch the bottom. For bullish trend, open the position by touching the lower border and close at the top. If the channel borders are position horizontally, it is possible to trade in both directions.

When creating an Expert Advisor, the following buffers of this indicator are used: 0 - the value of the lower channel, 1 - the value of the upper channel.

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FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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