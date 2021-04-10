VTrende Pro mt4

3

VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5

*** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian)

Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system,
it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS.

VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende:
- Time zones
- Signal V - signal 1-2 waves

 Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting

The main task of the indicator - is to determine the points of change in the direction of the trend.


The indicator signal appears in two versions:

  1. Advance - when the trend ends
  2. To be continued - when the trend is already on

The indicator shows two types of signals:

  • Highlights - F1 / F2
  • Correction signals - C (filtered and unfiltered)
  • Time zones - the duration of the impulse waves

Signal types

  • Signal F1 - a signal of long-term trends, as a rule determines the impulse movement, which will develop smoothly, gradually gaining strength and speed, forming impulse waves
  • Signal F2 is a signal of fast / explosive movements and sharp impulses (shots), which can quickly end, forming Angulation
  • Signal C is filtered, it is a signal of corrective movement that appears when the price follows along the Alligator
  • Signal C is unfiltered, it is a signal of corrective movement that appears against the direction of the Alligator
  • Signal V - The main task of the signal is to identify areas of change in direction of movement (waves 1-2) in those areas where there is no signal F1 / F2

The strongest F1 / F2 signals will appear after:

  1. Divergence
  2. Angulations
  3. Combination of two signals F1 and F2
  4. Signal Combination F1 + 2C / 3C and F2 + 2C / 3C
  5. 2C/3C Signal Combination - After Angulation / Divergence or F1 / F2 Signals

Wave Counting and Wave Marking

  • By default, for the F1 / 2 signal, the indicator uses a signal level line with a duration of 140 candles, which allows you to see the time and level of the signal, as well as the time of the signal in relation to a certain part of the wave cycle.
  • In some cases, the indicator allows you to accurately determine the beginning of the five-wave cycle, forming a sequence of 3 signals F1 / F2.
  • Using the Alligator and Bill Williams system AO indicator, you can filter out false signals F1 / F2, which will be false and at the same time accurately determine the correction wave. Such signals will be false and traded in the opposite direction.

Fibo grid and indicator

  • The levels for the output can be determined by the FIBO grid, stretched to the signal level and the nearest peak by fractal
  • For signal F1 - you can keep targets from 161.8 - 421
  • For signal F2 - you can keep targets at 161.8 / 261.8
  • When a new wave or signal occurs, the Fibo targets change accordingly and are determined with respect to the new signal.

What is important to know:

  • Signals F1 / F2 can be signals of a certain part of the impulse part of the trend movement of a higher time frame. Therefore, you can search for F1 / F2 signals at the lowest TFs, in the direction of the older one. At the same time, goals can also be determined by the signal of a higher timeframe.
  • F1 / F2 signal stop levels - can be used as exit / entry levels
  • If the signal turned out to be false, you can trade from the level of its stop, simply by reversing the position.
  • The gray line on the chart is the stop line for the F1 / F2 signal. It can be set by the number of candles from the signal.

Indicator settings allow you to:

  • Monitor current or predetermined number of assets
  • Enable / Disable any signal on the chart or panel
  • Receive alerts for a given signal or combination of signals
  • Receive alert for given timeframes



Video VTrende Pro mt4
Reviews 2
Asylgareev Rustam
21
Asylgareev Rustam 2024.02.05 09:27 
 

Отличная программа уже пользуюсь сигналами после просмотра обучающего видео

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Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Aleksandr Serbin
354
Aleksandr Serbin 2024.04.01 17:38 
 

Очень много неопределённости при использовании. В инструкции нет чёткости и определённости в сигналах и поэтому ловишь много ложных сигналов. Хоть 10 раз просмотри инструкцию(которая к слову немаленькая, времени нормально уйдёт на изучение) неясность остаётся и подтверждается в тестере. И ещё толком в тестере нормальном не прогонишь, так как тормоза жуткие даёт.

Asylgareev Rustam
21
Asylgareev Rustam 2024.02.05 09:27 
 

Отличная программа уже пользуюсь сигналами после просмотра обучающего видео

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