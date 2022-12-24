Smart Order Block Indicator

5
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0
Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis
The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities

Brand: Smart4x
Version: 6.0
Type: MT4 Indicator


Overview

Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Built for serious traders who follow "Smart Money" and "ICT" methodologies, this tool goes beyond simple zone plotting by introducing Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence filters, and optimized performance caching.

Identify where institutions are building positions, track Breaks of Structure (BOS), and receive real-time alerts when price retests these key zones.

What Is An Institutional Order Block?

In Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, an Order Block is a price zone where institutions (banks, hedge funds, market makers) have placed large pending orders (buy or sell stops/limits).

  • Bullish Order Block: The last bearish candle before a strong bullish move – where institutions accumulated long positions.

  • Bearish Order Block: The last bullish candle before a strong bearish move – where institutions accumulated short positions.

Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 automatically detects these zones and scores them based on freshness, imbalance, and sweep confirmation.


Key Features

Institutional Order Block Detection

  • Automatically identifies Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks based on Market structure.

  • Detects Pattern Breaks and Direct Breaks of Structure (BOS).

  • Visualizes order blocks as clear rectangles with configurable extensions.

Quality Scoring System (New in v6.0)

  • Each order block receives a dynamic Quality Score (0-100) based on:

    • Imbalance (Gap) Size: Large gaps score higher.

    • Freshness: Untested zones receive a bonus.

    • Sweep Confirmation: Price sweeps add conviction.

  • Color-coded blocks:

    • High Quality (≥80): Lime (Buy) / Red (Sell)

    • Medium Quality (60-79): Yellow (Buy) / Orange (Sell)

    • Low Quality (<60): Orange (Buy) / Gray (Sell)

  • Minimum Score Filter: Display only blocks that meet your quality threshold.


 Fibonacci Confluence Filter

  • Automatically checks if order blocks align with key Fibonacci levels (0.5, 0.618, 0.786, 0.886, -0.618).

  • Highlight confluence zones with special colors (Lime Green for Buy, Orange for Sell).

  • Configurable lookback bars and confluence distance in pips.


 Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis

  • Monitor order blocks from M1 to MN directly on your current chart.

  • Interactive panel to toggle timeframes on/off.

  • Higher timeframe boxes are drawn with distinct colors and widths for easy identification.


 Alerts & Notifications

  • Break of Structure (BOS) alerts (Bullish/Bearish).

  • Zone Retest Alerts – Get notified when price returns to an order block.

  • Supports Popup, Email, and Push Notification alerts.


 Smart POI Zones (Support & Resistance)

  • Built-in supply/demand zone detection using Swings.

  • Adjustable zone strength, retouch detection, and visual styling.

  • Displays "Buyer POI" and "Seller POI" labels directly on the chart.


 Smart Order Flow (Trend Tracing)

  • A secondary trend-following system based on Neural Network.

  • Generates additional buy/sell signals and trend arrows.


Visual Interface

  • Collapsible Control Panel: Toggle indicators (Order Blocks, POI Zones, Order Flow) with one click.

  • Timeframe Buttons: Instantly enable/disable MTF analysis.

  • Quality Score Display: Scores are shown next to each order block label (e.g.,  H4 [85] ).

  • Clean Rectangles & Lines: Customizable colors, widths, and styles.


Performance Optimizations (v6.0)

  • Quality Score Caching: Reduces redundant calculations, improving chart responsiveness.

  • Limited Search Ranges: Zone freshness and sweep checks are optimized to use only recent bars.

  • Configurable Candle Limit: Restrict back-calculation to the last  N  candles for faster loading.


How to Trade with Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0

Bullish Setup (Buy)

  1. Wait for a Bullish Order Block to appear (score ≥80 recommended).

  2. Confirm Fibonacci Confluence (optional but recommended).

  3. Wait for price to retest the order block (zone retest alert).

  4. Look for bullish confirmation (candlestick pattern, BOS, etc.).

  5. Enter long with stop loss below the order block.

Bearish Setup (Sell)

  1. Wait for a Bearish Order Block to appear (score ≥80 recommended).

  2. Confirm Fibonacci Confluence.

  3. Wait for price to retest the order block.

  4. Look for bearish confirmation.

  5. Enter short with stop loss above the order block.


Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 is not just another SMC indicator. It brings institutional-grade filtering, quality scoring, and Fibonacci confluence into a single, optimized package. Whether you are trading forex, indices, or commodities, this tool helps you focus on high-probability setups while ignoring noise.

Upgrade your Smart Money trading today.


Please send me Direct message on MQL5 CHAT after purchasing the Indicator for Training and Installation Support

There are some additional files that is important to use with the Indicator . So be sure to contact me after purchasing the Indicator So that I can add you for training and support .

If you find any difficulty with installation then send me Direct message here So that I can connect with you via Anydesk or Teamview for the product installation.


Reviews 9
Artur Michalski
685
Artur Michalski 2026.05.12 13:28 
 

Kupilem wskaznik czy dostane dodatkowe wskazniki

bakhri62
110
bakhri62 2025.02.26 12:17 
 

Simple and very good indicator to trade on SMC

Ania C.
1800
Ania C. 2023.10.13 17:21 
 

Adipta is the best mentor in the forex market. His indicator is a gem and he really wants you to succeed. His telegram chat is great as well. Guys, follow him!!! 6 stars

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FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
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Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
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Please send me Direct message on MQL5 CHAT after purchasing the Indicator for Training and Installation Support There are some additional files that is important to use with the Indicator . So be sure to contact me after purchasing the Indicator So that I can add you for training and support . If you find any difficulty with installation then send me Direct message here So that I can connect with you via Anydesk or Teamview for the product installation. " Smart Order Block Indicator " to find m
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Artur Michalski
685
Artur Michalski 2026.05.12 13:28 
 

Kupilem wskaznik czy dostane dodatkowe wskazniki

Aditya Jayswal
2007
Reply from developer Aditya Jayswal 2026.05.13 14:06
Tak, otrzymasz narzędzia pomocnicze. Proszę o kontakt bezpośredni.
bakhri62
110
bakhri62 2025.02.26 12:17 
 

Simple and very good indicator to trade on SMC

Ania C.
1800
Ania C. 2023.10.13 17:21 
 

Adipta is the best mentor in the forex market. His indicator is a gem and he really wants you to succeed. His telegram chat is great as well. Guys, follow him!!! 6 stars

Aditya Jayswal
2007
Reply from developer Aditya Jayswal 2023.10.14 14:19
Thank you for trusting ZeusArrow Smart Trading .. Happy to have you with us
Yolanda Mari Fernandez Franco
387
Yolanda Mari Fernandez Franco 2023.05.06 20:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aditya Jayswal
2007
Reply from developer Aditya Jayswal 2023.05.06 22:25
Hi Please check your DM .. I have sent you link
Fabrizietto71
1181
Fabrizietto71 2023.04.05 00:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aditya Jayswal
2007
Reply from developer Aditya Jayswal 2023.04.05 10:24
Hi Thank you for choosing The ZeusArrow Smart Trading . Please check your Inbox . I have sent you DM
Bwambale
277
Bwambale 2023.03.14 17:54 
 

Good indicator so far on the Market. Thanks for the efforts u have put to simplify the market

Cristian Mantovani
2986
Cristian Mantovani 2023.02.16 12:51 
 

Excellent Program and fast and prepared assistance.

Kiran satya
402
Kiran satya 2023.02.16 02:24 
 

Bought the indicator 1 week back. Firstly the indicator is just awesome and is an exact fit to SMC. Secondly, Aditya has all the knowledge and experience. He guides and keeps sharing his insights. He exactly knows the pain points.

Paul Daniels
883
Paul Daniels 2023.02.16 00:06 
 

highly recommend for those who follow the SMC trading method or are learning it. I have found the Adipta to be communicative, more than willing for 1:1 dialogue, easy to find and communicate with and working to develop and enhance his product. really, what else can you ask for?

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