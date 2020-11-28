Progressive Moving MT5
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 28 November 2020
- Activations: 5
You have always wanted a reliable strategy that works according to well-known rules according to the classic and understandable approach to the formation of signals for entry and exit. To make everything clear and transparent? Do you find many implementations of such strategies, but they all have problems in trading and significant drawbacks and shortcomings when entering the real market? This strategy is just for you!
- When optimizing with a forward period (year by year) on opening prices (that is, very fast), you get a good graph for a year into the future.
- You optimize on opening prices (that is, very quickly), and carry out control tests in any mode! Including on real ticks.
- This Expert Advisor implements a truly professional money management system, you can check it by setting different initial deposits.
- The bot's work is based on reliable indicators (Moving Average), and they are the most reliable trend indicators from which there will be no unexpected signals.
The bot requires optimization, but it is very fast and can be done at any time. You can experiment on any timeframes and periods.
The first post in the discussion has attached files for optimization. Although the bot works on all types of accounts, I recommend performing separate optimization for Hedging accounts and Netting accounts. Also attached are test files for the EURUSD symbol and the H1 period, which display charts in the screenshots.
There is also a bot for MT4 (Progressive Moving MT4).