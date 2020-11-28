Progressive Moving MT5

The Progressive Moving bot uses a strategy based on classic and reliable Moving Average. A significant advantage of MA is trading in the direction of the current trend. This can be seen on the terminal screen after breaking the Moving Average line. Moving average trading is understandable even for a beginner. One of the most common methods is crossing two or more moving averages. In one indicator, a shorter period is configured, in the other, a longer one.

You have always wanted a reliable strategy that works according to well-known rules according to the classic and understandable approach to the formation of signals for entry and exit. To make everything clear and transparent? Do you find many implementations of such strategies, but they all have problems in trading and significant drawbacks and shortcomings when entering the real market? This strategy is just for you!

Moving Average is a time-tested tool based on the analysis of calculated average asset prices. The position of the trend relative to the Moving Average (MA) clearly shows the sentiment of investors in the market - adherents of a bullish trend are trading above this indicator, supporters of a bearish one are looking for their profit below it.

The Progressive Moving bot implements a classic strategy with the right approach to market analysis and market signal processing. Work with errors and with all sorts of abnormal situations that the market can generate. To understand the advantages of this bot over others implementing a similar strategy. It is necessary to realize, in addition to the general idea, it is necessary to implement it professionally in a specific bot. We present to your attention just such a development. How can you be sure of this? Very simple, beyond the list of facts provided, just analyze.

Facts that will convince vis to buy this particular bot:
  • When optimizing with a forward period (year by year) on opening prices (that is, very fast), you get a good graph for a year into the future.
  • You optimize on opening prices (that is, very quickly), and carry out control tests in any mode! Including on real ticks.
  • This Expert Advisor implements a truly professional money management system, you can check it by setting different initial deposits.
  • The bot's work is based on reliable indicators (Moving Average), and they are the most reliable trend indicators from which there will be no unexpected signals.

The bot requires optimization, but it is very fast and can be done at any time. You can experiment on any timeframes and periods.

The first post in the discussion has attached files for optimization. Although the bot works on all types of accounts, I recommend performing separate optimization for Hedging accounts and Netting accounts. Also attached are test files for the EURUSD symbol and the H1 period, which display charts in the screenshots.

There is also a bot for MT4 (Progressive Moving MT4).

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Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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