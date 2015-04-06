Dead Pool robot.

Preamble Remember, past results do not guarantee future results.

In short, this is the counter-trend MARTINGAIL. For those who do not know what martingale is, read the articles about this strategy. The result of any system depends on how you set it up, and what you prioritize, quick and large profits or long-term but stable profits. When the robot was created, of course, the goal was to create a super profitable system for all time, but in practice this is difficult to achieve.

About the strategy.

The market entry is carried out in a counter-trend, RSI is used to determine the highs and lows, where transactions are opened. If we get the necessary price

rollback, happens close order by take profit, if the price continues to go against the open deal, then after a given distance another order is opened in the same direction as the first one.

Advantages of the strategy.

In a flat market, in which the price regularly returns to those values from which it left, the system will be stable.

Disadvantages of the strategy.

In a trending market, especially if it is recoilless, the strategy may not hold up. There are ideas for filtering the flat market from the trend market, while in

development, but if successful, the cost of such a system will be more expensive.



We offer two builds!

Per year about 150% - 200% according to tests, but for a long period of time it can lose the deposit if the recoilless market starts. We recommend that you withdraw the invested money first, and then at your discretion. The last time the system failed was in 2016 on EURUSD. Most likely due to the volatility of the pair. Watch her, if necessary, stop the robot. Deposit MINIMUM 1000 $ or 1000 cents. Leverage is at least 1:500, better 1:1000 and more.

2. The assembly is conservative, conservative set download. In a year, about 20% -30% is very stable, has shown itself very well in testing since 2011, holds almost any movement, the maximum drawdown according to testing results is 31%. Suitable for investors like "turtle" who like resilience in any turmoil in the financial markets. Deposit MINIMUM $ 4000 or 4000 cents. Leverage is 1:500 or more.





Brokers.

For brokers, the situation is as follows, brokers with a small spread on EURUSD are needed, according to testing, the spread should be less than 10 pips, brokers' shoulders must be no less than those indicated in the description. The

system will work even with a larger spread, but the results may differ from ours.





FOR DOLLAR ACCOUNTS





FOR CENT ACCOUNTS





Regarding cent accounts, unfortunately, we found only one suitable broker.