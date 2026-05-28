Trendline Breakout Indicator

 Trendline Breakout Indicator v1.0

NB; PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 BUYERS

NB; USES DUMMY TRENDLINES ON STRATEGY TESTER SINCE WE ARE UNABLE TO DRAW TRENDLINES

A professional MT5 indicator that monitors user-drawn trendlines and alerts traders when price breaks through or retests them.

Core Functionality:

- Detects breakouts only on confirmed candle closes (not wicks)
- Supports configurable confirmation candles for stronger signals
- Alerts on trendline touches before breakouts occur
- Tracks retests after price breaks and moves away from the line


Alert Options:

- On-screen popup notifications
- Custom sound alerts
- Mobile push notifications via MT5 app
- All alerts include symbol and timeframe information


Filters:

- Volume confirmation (requires above-average volume on breakout)

- Multi-timeframe filter for higher timeframe alignment

Multi time frame Filter Logic:

- Bullish breakout (price breaks above resistance) → Only triggers if HTF is also bullish

- Bearish breakout (price breaks below support) → Only triggers if HTF is also bearish

 When MTF Filter is Disabled

If you set `InpHTFTimeframe` to `PERIOD_CURRENT` (which is the default), the MTF filter is effectively turned off.

What happens:

- All valid breakouts trigger regardless of higher timeframe direction

- The indicator only checks the current timeframe conditions:

- Candle close beyond trendline

- Confirmation candles (if set)

- Volume confirmation (if enabled)

- Touch alerts


Visual Feedback:

- Tiny arrows marking breakout points 

- Configurable arrow size and colors


Strategy Tester:

- Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester
- Automatically draws proper trendlines: support connecting higher lows, resistance connecting lower highs 

- Allows backtesting of trendline-based strategies

NB; USES DUMMY TRENDLINES ON STRATEGY TESTER SINCE WE ARE UNABLE TO DRAW TRENDLINES


The indicator dynamically detects trendlines added after loading and is optimized for real-time performance with no lag.
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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