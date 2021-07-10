TilsonT3

5

Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.


Reviews 1
Eliana Alves
44
Eliana Alves 2025.07.09 22:38 
 

Muito bom o indicador ,estou gostando muito de usar

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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HiLoActivator
Jonathan Pereira
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Hi-Lo is an indicator whose purpose is to more precisely assist the trends of a given asset - thus indicating the possible best time to buy or sell. What is Hi-lo? Hi-Lo is a term derived from English, where Hi is linked to the word High and Lo to the word Low. It is a trend indicator used to assess asset trading in the financial market. Therefore, its use is given to identify whether a particular asset is showing an upward or downward trend in value. In this way, Hi-Lo Activator can be tran
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VolumesWithMedia
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Volume is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, however there is a variation that is even more useful than Volume alone: the Moving Average of Volume. It is nothing more than a moving average applied to the popular Volume indicator. As the name says, Volume + MA serves to display the transacted volume (purchases and sales executed) of a certain financial asset at a given point of time together with the moving average of that same volume over time. What is it for? With the Volume + M
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ZScore Quantum Edge
Jonathan Pereira
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The "ZScore Quantum Edge" is based on an advanced algorithm that combines volume analysis and price movement, providing a clear and accurate representation of market trends. Key Features: In-Depth Trend Analysis : The indicator uses a configurable period for trend analysis, allowing traders to adjust the indicator's sensitivity according to their trading strategies. Data Smoothing : With an adjustable range for data smoothing, the "ZScore Quantum Edge" offers a clearer view of the market, minimi
RSD Force
Jonathan Pereira
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Operating Principle: The "RSDForce" merges trading volume analysis and price movements to provide valuable market insights. Here's how it works: Volume and Price Analysis : The indicator examines the trading volume (quantity of traded assets) and price variations over time. Market Force Calculation : It calculates a value that reflects the market's 'force', indicating whether the price trend is strong and based on substantial trading volume. Simple Visualization : The result is displayed as a li
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Eliana Alves
44
Eliana Alves 2025.07.09 22:38 
 

Muito bom o indicador ,estou gostando muito de usar

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