HiLoActivator Jonathan Pereira 4.82 (11) Indicators

Hi-Lo is an indicator whose purpose is to more precisely assist the trends of a given asset - thus indicating the possible best time to buy or sell. What is Hi-lo? Hi-Lo is a term derived from English, where Hi is linked to the word High and Lo to the word Low. It is a trend indicator used to assess asset trading in the financial market. Therefore, its use is given to identify whether a particular asset is showing an upward or downward trend in value. In this way, Hi-Lo Activator can be tran