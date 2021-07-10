TilsonT3
- Indicators
-
Jonathan PereiraComo Desenvolvedor de Sistemas dedicado e apaixonado, adoro me aventurar no mundo da programação, tanto profissionalmente quanto em meu tempo livre. Dominando Java, Python e MQL5, minha experiência se estende a outras áreas, como SQL, bancos de dados relacionais e não relacionais, PySpark, Hadoop
- Version: 1.0
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
Muito bom o indicador ,estou gostando muito de usar