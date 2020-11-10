The Sim Sim Trend indicator helps to analyze the market on a selected time frame. They define the mainstream.





It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade at different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively.





Trend indicators provide an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return.





Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames.