Supper ADX DX

This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1

Balance start 1000$

Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate)

MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30%

Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk.

Inside have 3 EA with normal  martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL

Real account monitoring : Click 

Welcome to make cash flow everyday













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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Thai Tea EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Оnly 10 copy out of 10 are Left at $199! Next price -->   $299 This EA includes 4 Strategies inside 1.  Swing trade (Pinbar)  Used Price action Pin bar with CCI Level for entry   Open 1 order have SL/TP   and use ATR for SL  2. Innside bar breakout  Open 2 orders used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let profit run. 3.    Pullback Used EMA Confirm trend and CCI for Entry Open 2 order used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let pro 4.   Tripple candle breakout  Open 1 order have SL/TP
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA run Only AUDUSD at Timefram H1 Balance start 100$ Indicator with EMA to be confirm trend and CCI for Entry MM with martingale system open not over 10 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimise new  every time with your balance your risk Inside have 2 EA with normal  martingale for set TP/Distance  My EA USE ATR for calculate distance between order Real account monitoring :  P lease scand QRCode at Picture  Remark: Setting I wll send to you afer you bou
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
Experts
This EA Only GBPUSD another need more optimize Timeframe H4 Winrat 86.64% Since 2017-2023 DD 26% Profit +1000% RR 1:2 ***** Open Order 40 Order 5 Years. Or 8 Order/Year. Some Year don't have Order***** Strategy 1.EMA Confirm trade 2.BB for Set up 3.Price action for entry  4. Breakevent After TP100% of Stop loss (Can adjust) 5.Open 1-3 Order/ Trade 6.Have mode trailing stop (On/Off) 7.Risk/Trade 8.Have SL/TP every Order Remark :This EA for Trader who need low order but high performance and review
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA used 3 candle follow buy/Sell 1.EMA 20 and EAM 60 monitoring of trend  2.Waiting 3 candle of bull or bear candle for entry 3.Used ATR for SL 4.Used risk/Order 5.Have breakeven  6.Can used with GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF Inside EA already include all setting you can only On off currency that you need to Open and make risk that you accept.  EA work in timeframe H4 . Remark :For Full version& Setting . I can't upload to MQL5 If you need to test please contact to me directly Myfxbook
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA Optimize for EURUSD with Time frame 1 Hrs. Indicator and System trend 1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend 2. Used Price action cross above for entry  3.Open another when same Item1,2  4.Have closed all 5.Used fix lot and second order can adjust  Average open  1-3 Order /Month DD independent for Lot start and Lot X I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding. This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.
JK Super EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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