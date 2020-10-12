Gold Snake Trends For 5

Index content:

1. The benchmark price, refer to the benchmark price. In the short term, the price fluctuates continuously and disorderly, and the short-term fate will appear unpredictable

2. Reference trend direction













Suggest:

Weaken the short-term fluctuations of the K-line and follow the mid-to-long-term trend.









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"The trend is forming or dying, and following the dancing snake circling, moving forward together, never giving up

"Clearly visible long and short judgment, follow it!"

"The twisted snake is the ladder leading to the trend, step by step, ascend and descend!"

"We are good friends with Trend, and Shock is also our best partner!"

"Grow together!"