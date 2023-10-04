Candle EA MT5

4.14

This expert is based on patterns
The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns
Detects trends with candlestick patterns
It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk
The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame
The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies

Minimum tested capital
 100$
Minimum tested leverage
 50
best brokers for this expert
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
best time frames for this expert
 M30 , H1 , H4


Settings:

  • magic Number: If you want to use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.
  • Order Long: If you want to disable long (buy) trades, this setting is useful for you. By default, long trades are active
  • Order Short: If you want to disable short (sell) trades, this setting is useful for you. By default, short trades are active
  • comment: If you want to distinguish the trades of this expert from other experts, this setting is useful for you.
  • Risk: This setting is useful for all traders. The best amount of risk is 2%. In the beginning, don't take too many risks
  • Set the Lot value manually: If you want to set the lot value manually (not automatically in the settings above), this setting is useful for you. Specify the lot amount so that the expert trades the same amount in each trade.
  • take Profit : If you want to set the profit limit yourself, this setting is useful for you. These settings are based on points.
  • stop Loss :If you want to set the loss limit yourself, this setting is useful for you. These settings are based on points.
  • Breakeven Enable: If you want to use breakeven settings, activate this option. Protect the profit earned in each trade using these settings. Search the internet for more information.
  • Breakeven: Determine the break ion value. This setting is based on points. After reaching this amount of profit, the expert equalizes the loss limit with the entry price in the trade. (Your risk becomes zero.)
  • Max Spread : If your spread broker amount is high, this setting is useful for you. If the value of your spread broker is higher than these settings, it will not trade. This setting is based on points.
  • trailing stop: If you want to take care of your profit, this setting is useful for you.
  • days of the week: If you want the expert not to trade on some days, this setting is useful for you.


Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?
    Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.
  • Can this expert trade at the same time in the 4 currency pairs you mentioned?
    Yes, this expert can trade simultaneously in all currency pairs and all time frames.
  • Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
    This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.
  • Will you be updating Expert in the future?
    Yes, we update the expert every 1-2 months and put it on the site. If you have any suggestion or criticism, be sure to tell us so that we can fix the problem in the next version.
  • Are the updates free?
    Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader.
  • Can this expert be used in other symbols?
    You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed
  • What is the average number of trades?
    The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
    For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
    Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.
  • Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
    There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.


        Reviews 49
        Ali sen
        60
        Ali sen 2024.04.24 16:56 
         

        The last month also gave 5% profit with only one adjustment. One setup, one currency pair, one time frame, low risk.

        bigtunes
        148
        bigtunes 2024.02.28 12:59 
         

        UPDATE from my first review:

        Now I can say more about this EA and I'm very happy with it! I made a summary from 29.01.2024 to 15.07.2024 in my live account (18k€) and there are 2172,50€ profit and -399,47€ in loss. I had Swap costs about 56,01€ and no larger Drawdown than 5% from this EA. The EA opened 106 trades and closed 96 in positive direction, the other with loss; but they were closed and protecting me from Drawdown. I'm sorry but there is no way to upload pictures in the review, but you can follow my NAGA account (bigtunes) for see the results.

        The EA was set from me to four currency pairs with 3% risk setup; EUR/USD (21 trades, 301,99€ profit), USD/CAD (29 trades, 674,74€ profit), GBP/USD (31 trades, 471,63€ profit sum) and AUD/USD (25 trades, 324,67€ profit sum). This means a profit of 9,54% without any trouble and the EA runs smooth for 4.5 months (not the hole time). Maybe the backtest results are little over optimised but the EA works profitable and doesn't make risky thinks which kills your account. I can recommend the EA and the programmer, the support was friendly and with continiously fast responds.

        Trent Meadows
        41
        Trent Meadows 2024.02.02 10:14 
         

        The author is very active and responsive. Thank you for your hard work

