Market Cycles Order Flow
- Experts
-
Thang ChuDM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
- Version: 2.691
- Updated: 31 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal: Live Signal ( running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list
Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.
Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.
EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:
- Gold Trend X (Gold Only) [Signal] +310% return in 18 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Market Cycles Order Flow (selected USDJPY, XAUJPY systems) [Signal] +110% return in 6 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Nexus Stock Index Scalper ( trading stock Indices: US500, US30, USTEC, JP225, DE40) [Signal] +70% return in 12 months
- Nexus Scalper (short term scalping XAUUSD, GBPJPY, US500, BTCUSD) [Signal] +20% return in 6 weeks since inception
- Nexus Stock Trader (trading US Stock such as APPL, NVDA, TSLA etc.) [Signal]
- Nexus Commodity (trading Silver and Oil) [Signal]
- Nexus Bitcoin Scalper (selected systems) [Signal]
This algorithm has been running live for private accounts for over 3.5+ years since 2020, returning over 26,000 pips with exceptional risk stability. Now upgraded to MT5 platform with additional enhancements to market regime recognition and additional indicator filtering.
The algorithm utilizes a proprietary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify and predict relevant market cycles of up and down trends, including MACD, Smoothed Moving Average, RSI, TDI, ADX and some others less common indicators to find the best entry during a trend.
Retail sentiment data has been collected for many years and feeding to the AI engine to learn the patterns of retail traders and consistently trade against them.
Why choose my EAs ?
- Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation
- Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!)
- Live performance is similar to backtest (another 90% EAs fail at this - the moment they trade in real life, they perform poorly nothing like backtest)
- This algo includes 20+ trading strategies, 5 assets for diversification
- Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs
Backtest & Setup Guide (Check setup pictures below):
- To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
- Make sure supported trading pairs ( XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, XAUJPY ) are in Market Watch. Set TradeXAUJPY = false if your broker doesn't have this pair.
- Load data for all timeframes for the supported pairs ( Ctrl+U --> Symbols --> Bars --> Request data from M1 to Daily)
- Attach/backtest the EA on ONE USDJPY M5 chart
- Set ValidationOnly to False
- Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 1.5 Account Balance Risk Percent )
- Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2017. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
- No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.
- Supported pairs: XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, XAUJPY
- Multi assets - Multi Timeframes - Multi Strategies
- Safe and long term stable
- Proven edge: it has proven edge in both backtest since 2017 and live trading since 2020
- Backtested with 0.1 fixed lot yield $110,000 in profit over the last 6 years with Recovery Factor of 49.98
- Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety. Estimated Max Drawdown with 0.75% Balance Risk is 20-25% from backtest
- Requires hedging account and standard New York close brokers time zone( GMT+2 +3)
I have been renting this ea and many other eas from Thang. I like the trading style of this ea - it is swing trading + breakout. It does not use large lot sizing and therefore works well with low-leverage accounts. This is great, I would recommend this EA to anyone who is interested in real trading strategies or just add into their portfolio. Thang's support has been great as well.