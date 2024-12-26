BreakoutMaster

This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position.

The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps determine if the breakout is significant; a trend filter, which allows the robot to align with the overall market direction; and an inside bar filter, which prevents false signals in consolidating conditions. This combination of filters reduces noise and focuses trading decisions on high-probability moments.

Once an opportunity is identified, the robot makes buy or sell decisions automatically, with no human intervention. This enables it to seize market opportunities quickly and consistently, adapting to shifting market conditions in real time. Furthermore, the robot is configurable, allowing the user to adjust the bar range and filters to fit their risk tolerance and preferred trading strategy





With the buy of the EA, I provide a sets files for several assets that I trade in my live accounts.





Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out

:

https

://www

.mql5

.com

/en

/signals

/2270676



