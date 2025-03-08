Origin Gold SonicR

Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H)

Overview

Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention.
  • Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving averages and volume spread analysis (VSA) to confirm trend direction.
  • Smart Entry & Exit Rules – Trades are placed only when high-probability conditions are met.
  • Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones – Identifies optimal trade setups and prevents poor entries.
  • Risk Management System – Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-even functions.
  • Lot Size Auto Calculation – Adjusts position size based on account balance.
  • Low Spread & Slippage Protection – Optimized for ECN accounts with low latency execution.

Trading Strategy

Buy Conditions:

  • The main trend is bullish (moving averages indicate an uptrend).
  • Price retraces to a dynamic support zone or a significant key level.
  • A sudden increase in trading volume confirms buying momentum.

Sell Conditions:

  • The main trend is bearish (moving averages indicate a downtrend).
  • Price pulls back to a dynamic resistance zone or a significant key level.
  • A surge in trading volume confirms selling pressure.

Exit Conditions:

  • Take Profit is set at a predefined risk-reward ratio (default 2:1).
  • Trailing Stop follows price movement to secure profits.
  • Stop Loss is placed below/above support and resistance zones.

Recommended Settings

  • Trading Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
  • Minimum Deposit: $500+
  • Account Type: ECN with low spread
  • Lot Size: Automatically adjusted based on risk percentage

Best Setup for Maximum Performance

To achieve the best trading results with Origin Gold Sonic R EA, consider the following setup variables:

Main Strategy Settings

InpPeriodMADragon = 39 InpPeriodMAConfirm = 160 InpMaxPositions = 2

Risk Management & Lot Sizing

InpMagicnumber = 2366425  
InpLotSizeMethod = 1  
InpFixedLotsValue = 0.15  
InpRiskPerTrade = 1

Stop Loss & Take Profit Management

InpTrailingSL = true InpSL = 22000 InpTP = 0 InpSLByHighLow = false InpSLByHighLowValue = 24 InpCloseBySignal = true InpCloseHalf = true InpCloseHalfRR = 2

Additional Filters

InpSessionFilter = 0  
InpIsUseTrendFilter = false  
InpIsUseVolatilityFilter = false  
InpIsUseVortexFilter = false  
InpIsUseMMIFilter = false

Trading Days Configuration

InpIsTradeOnMon = false InpIsTradeOnTue = true InpIsTradeOnWed = true InpIsTradeOnThu = false InpIsTradeOnFri = true InpIsTradeOnSat = true InpIsTradeOnSun = true

Why Choose Origin Gold Sonic R EA?

  • Backtested & Optimized – Proven performance with extensive historical testing.
  • No Martingale, No Grid – Uses a safe, trend-following approach.
  • Works in All Market Conditions – Adapts to volatility while minimizing drawdowns.
  • User-Friendly & Customizable – Adjust settings to fit your risk tolerance and trading style.

Installation & Setup

  1. Download and install Origin Gold Sonic R EA on MetaTrader 4/5.
  2. Attach the EA to an XAU/USD H1 chart.
  3. Adjust risk settings and enable Auto Trading.
  4. Let the EA handle trades while you monitor its performance.

Final Notes

Origin Gold Sonic R EA is designed for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution for Gold trading. While it optimizes trade execution, proper risk management is essential for long-term success. Always test in a demo account before using it in live trading.

Start trading Gold with Origin Gold Sonic R EA today and maximize your trading efficiency.


Recommended products
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Corrado
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The Expert Advisor  Corrado     works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required.  The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be download
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
CoreFPS
Andriy Sydoruk
3.67 (6)
Experts
The Expert Advisor works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required. The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be downloaded again. The
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Experts
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
CoreX
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor  CoreX  works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required.  The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be downloaded ag
Lux Trade XAU
Viktoriia Liubchak
4.5 (2)
Experts
Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity. Key Features: • Developed for XAUUSD The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar. • Market Condition Analysis Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups. • Fully
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Experts
A collection of more than ten years of trading experience from the essence of the work! Firstly, it is very difficult to achieve trend trading in automated trading, just like the question of whether there is an indicator or a price first. Of course, there is a price before an indicator, so any indicator we refer to has lag. Martingale trading is a very famous trading method, but this method will lead to the final account position explosion and return to zero, which is like a duck in water when
SynAIpse MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
Inspiration EA MT5
Md Atikur Rahman
Experts
Inspiration EA is an innovative, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for forex traders seeking consistency, accuracy, and sustainable monthly profits. Developed through a long period of market data analysis, and backtesting, the EA has coded with sophisticated algorithms, multi-timeframe analysis, and a complex trading strategy that incorporates a combination of market patterns, support and resistance analysis, technical indicators, and an advanced recovery system. Regardless of market
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
PangareFX Gold
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
PangareFX Gold EA : The strength of a war horse, now transformed into automated intelligence! Step into the future of trading with PangareFX Gold EA , an exclusive robot for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for traders who demand precision, robustness, and stability in the world’s most valuable market. Built with advanced trend analysis, dynamic risk management, and fast execution , PangareFX Gold turns Gold’s volatility into consistent profit opportunities . ️ IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a priv
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
The BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA is an accurate scalping EA for EURUSD on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for precision scalping strategies on the EURUSD pair, running on the MetaTrader 5 platform with the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. This EA is designed for traders seeking fast execution and controlled risk management, as it uses a 12-pip Take Profit and 11-pip Stop Loss. Backtest Results (Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester): Profit of
Your Trading Edge
Tatiana Zyrianova
3.38 (8)
Experts
This EA was created by a professional trader and developer of trading robots (more than 700 completed orders). The key advantage of this trading robot is the high risk-reward ratio, which over a period of 11 years averages from 4.2 (at the lowest risk) to 11.8 (at the highest risk) annually. About the EA: Trading takes place on 14 currency pairs. Each strategy opens only one trade during a signal with a fixed take profit and a virtual stop loss (breaking through an extremum or a closing signal
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1.8 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
RaptorFPS
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The Expert Advisor works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required. This bot is a development project CoreFPS . Make sure to set parameters:  HourLimit = -1 and MinLimit = -1. The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database st
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
Experts
Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
Long Term Precision Scalper
Prashanth Ramanan
Experts
As the name suggests, the scalper opens trade only when precise conditions are met in the market based on strict entry criteria. When the required market conditions are met the EA opens multiple trades compensating for the time not traded. This EA is meant for long term functioning hence it does not trade very frequently.  The entry points are calculated using price action, trend analysis and candlestick analysis without relying on any lagging indicators.  Every trade has fixed stop loss . Take
GoldExcel MT5 Version
Alno Markets Ltd
4.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to GoldExcel EA for MetaTrader5, your ultimate automated trading solution for the XAUUSD instrument (GOLD). GoldExcel stands out a reliable choice in the trading landscape. Experience the power of GoldExcel, designed for optimal performance with high liquidity and volatility in the gold market. GoldExce l system places orders on a once per day basis using only the Gold Pair. The gold pair is perfect for this type of trading due to its high daily range, volatility and movement correlatio
EA Martini MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
EA Martini MT5 is a multifunctional Expert Advisor with a sophisticated position determination and tracking system. Builds very smart networks with and against the trend. Trading with the trend works in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has Stop Loss at breakeven. Trading against the trend is carried out with the aim of closing unprofitable positions with a profit. You can always request technical support, settings and installation assistance in my profile. Adva
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
EA for Rebates
Chudasama Harpalsinh
Experts
Rebate Pro Scalper EA The Ultimate High-Frequency Trading Algorithm for Rebate Optimization Backtested on 1:500 leverage   with proven results for broker rebate programs. This EA combines advanced Bollinger Band strategies with smart RSI filtering to generate high trade volume while maintaining strict risk control. Ultra-High Frequency Trading Modes: Aggressive Scalping (M1-M3) Tight RSI settings (70/30) for maximum trade frequency 5-layer Bollinger Band confirmation (20-300 periods) Micro-l
BTC Reversal Zone
Muhammad Arslan
Experts
BTC Reversal Zone Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with the BTC Reversal Zone EA! Versatile Performance: Optimized for   Bitcoin ,   Gold ,   Indices , and major   Forex pairs. Smart Entry System: Detects breakouts and reversals, focusing on pullbacks for precise entries. Dynamic Market Adaptation: Adjusts seamlessly to changing conditions for consistent results. Advanced Risk Management: Built-in stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop for ultimate control. Customizable & U
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
EA Daily Drop Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
Experts
Daily Drop Analyzer - Expert Advisor The Daily Drop Analyzer EA analyzes up to 200 assets and executes trades based on daily price ranges: Buy: when the daily low is between 0% and -5% below the previous close. Sell: when the daily high is between 0% and +5% above the previous close. Exit: all positions are closed at the end of the day. The on-chart panel displays metrics such as Rank, Trades, HitRate, ActiveRate, GrossResult, Max L/P, AvgResult, Drawdown, Max DD, Pending Price, Status, Open P/L
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidit
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.88 (33)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (328)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (17)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of succ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.96 (26)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.08 (25)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 2 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.67 (3)
Experts
Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System Overview Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY . Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies. It operates autonomously, interpreting p
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (27)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE SIGNAL Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for trade
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.4 (5)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
Experts
Price: 404 $ -> 505$ Signal: ENIX XAUUSD Signal : ENIX USDJPY ENIX mt5 – Multi-Layer Market Adaptation + Hybrid Quantitative Engine (HQE) ENIX mt5 is a next-generation, fully automated trading system that builds on the research and experience of its predecessor while introducing a completely new hybrid approach to market analysis and trade execution. It combines quantitative logic, volatility analysis, and machine learning components into a unified system that dynamically adapts to market str
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3 (27)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
More from author
Volume Above Average
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
Volume Above Average Indicator - MQL5 Introduction The Volume Above Average Indicator is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform that helps traders identify the current trading volume compared to the historical average. The indicator uses three different sensitivity levels to classify volume into weak, medium, and strong, providing a clear visualization of market momentum. Key Features Displays trading volume in a separate window. Compares the current volume with the historical a
FREE
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
Sonic R Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
Sonic R Indicator Description Overview The Sonic R Indicator for MT5 is designed to help traders analyze market trends using moving averages and volume analysis. This tool assists in identifying potential price movements by displaying trend zones and volume strength, making it suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features Dual EMA Trend Channels – Uses 34-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to visualize price movement. Volume Analysis – A color-coded histogram to indicate changes i
G Channel EA
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
G Channel EA – Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor Introduction G Channel EA is an advanced automated trading system that utilizes the G Channels Indicator to execute trades based on market conditions. This EA enhances trading precision by combining trend-following strategies, breakout detection, and EMA 200 filtering to deliver efficient trade execution. By leveraging a recursive calculation method , G Channel EA dynamically adapts to price action, ensuring optimal entry, exit, and risk management
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review