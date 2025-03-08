Origin Gold SonicR
- Experts
- Dinh Hoan Luu
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 8 March 2025
- Activations: 20
Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H)
Overview
Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision.
Key Features
- Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention.
- Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving averages and volume spread analysis (VSA) to confirm trend direction.
- Smart Entry & Exit Rules – Trades are placed only when high-probability conditions are met.
- Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones – Identifies optimal trade setups and prevents poor entries.
- Risk Management System – Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-even functions.
- Lot Size Auto Calculation – Adjusts position size based on account balance.
- Low Spread & Slippage Protection – Optimized for ECN accounts with low latency execution.
Trading Strategy
Buy Conditions:
- The main trend is bullish (moving averages indicate an uptrend).
- Price retraces to a dynamic support zone or a significant key level.
- A sudden increase in trading volume confirms buying momentum.
Sell Conditions:
- The main trend is bearish (moving averages indicate a downtrend).
- Price pulls back to a dynamic resistance zone or a significant key level.
- A surge in trading volume confirms selling pressure.
Exit Conditions:
- Take Profit is set at a predefined risk-reward ratio (default 2:1).
- Trailing Stop follows price movement to secure profits.
- Stop Loss is placed below/above support and resistance zones.
Recommended Settings
- Trading Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
- Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
- Minimum Deposit: $500+
- Account Type: ECN with low spread
- Lot Size: Automatically adjusted based on risk percentage
Best Setup for Maximum Performance
To achieve the best trading results with Origin Gold Sonic R EA, consider the following setup variables:
Main Strategy Settings
InpPeriodMADragon = 39 InpPeriodMAConfirm = 160 InpMaxPositions = 2
Risk Management & Lot Sizing
InpMagicnumber = 2366425 InpLotSizeMethod = 1 InpFixedLotsValue = 0.15 InpRiskPerTrade = 1
Stop Loss & Take Profit Management
InpTrailingSL = true InpSL = 22000 InpTP = 0 InpSLByHighLow = false InpSLByHighLowValue = 24 InpCloseBySignal = true InpCloseHalf = true InpCloseHalfRR = 2
Additional Filters
InpSessionFilter = 0 InpIsUseTrendFilter = false InpIsUseVolatilityFilter = false InpIsUseVortexFilter = false InpIsUseMMIFilter = false
Trading Days Configuration
InpIsTradeOnMon = false InpIsTradeOnTue = true InpIsTradeOnWed = true InpIsTradeOnThu = false InpIsTradeOnFri = true InpIsTradeOnSat = true InpIsTradeOnSun = true
Why Choose Origin Gold Sonic R EA?
- Backtested & Optimized – Proven performance with extensive historical testing.
- No Martingale, No Grid – Uses a safe, trend-following approach.
- Works in All Market Conditions – Adapts to volatility while minimizing drawdowns.
- User-Friendly & Customizable – Adjust settings to fit your risk tolerance and trading style.
Installation & Setup
- Download and install Origin Gold Sonic R EA on MetaTrader 4/5.
- Attach the EA to an XAU/USD H1 chart.
- Adjust risk settings and enable Auto Trading.
- Let the EA handle trades while you monitor its performance.
Final Notes
Origin Gold Sonic R EA is designed for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution for Gold trading. While it optimizes trade execution, proper risk management is essential for long-term success. Always test in a demo account before using it in live trading.
Start trading Gold with Origin Gold Sonic R EA today and maximize your trading efficiency.