Origin Gold SonicR

Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H)

Overview

Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision.

Key Features

Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention.

Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving averages and volume spread analysis (VSA) to confirm trend direction.

Smart Entry & Exit Rules – Trades are placed only when high-probability conditions are met.

Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones – Identifies optimal trade setups and prevents poor entries.

Risk Management System – Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-even functions.

Lot Size Auto Calculation – Adjusts position size based on account balance.

Low Spread & Slippage Protection – Optimized for ECN accounts with low latency execution.

Trading Strategy

Buy Conditions:

The main trend is bullish (moving averages indicate an uptrend).

Price retraces to a dynamic support zone or a significant key level.

A sudden increase in trading volume confirms buying momentum.

Sell Conditions:

The main trend is bearish (moving averages indicate a downtrend).

Price pulls back to a dynamic resistance zone or a significant key level.

A surge in trading volume confirms selling pressure.

Exit Conditions:

Take Profit is set at a predefined risk-reward ratio (default 2:1).

Trailing Stop follows price movement to secure profits.

Stop Loss is placed below/above support and resistance zones.

Recommended Settings

Trading Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)

Minimum Deposit: $500+

Account Type: ECN with low spread

Lot Size: Automatically adjusted based on risk percentage

Best Setup for Maximum Performance

To achieve the best trading results with Origin Gold Sonic R EA, consider the following setup variables:

Main Strategy Settings

InpPeriodMADragon = 39 InpPeriodMAConfirm = 160 InpMaxPositions = 2

Risk Management & Lot Sizing

InpMagicnumber = 2366425 InpLotSizeMethod = 1 InpFixedLotsValue = 0.15 InpRiskPerTrade = 1

Stop Loss & Take Profit Management

InpTrailingSL = true InpSL = 22000 InpTP = 0 InpSLByHighLow = false InpSLByHighLowValue = 24 InpCloseBySignal = true InpCloseHalf = true InpCloseHalfRR = 2

Additional Filters

InpSessionFilter = 0 InpIsUseTrendFilter = false InpIsUseVolatilityFilter = false InpIsUseVortexFilter = false InpIsUseMMIFilter = false

Trading Days Configuration

InpIsTradeOnMon = false InpIsTradeOnTue = true InpIsTradeOnWed = true InpIsTradeOnThu = false InpIsTradeOnFri = true InpIsTradeOnSat = true InpIsTradeOnSun = true

Why Choose Origin Gold Sonic R EA?

Backtested & Optimized – Proven performance with extensive historical testing.

No Martingale, No Grid – Uses a safe, trend-following approach.

Works in All Market Conditions – Adapts to volatility while minimizing drawdowns.

User-Friendly & Customizable – Adjust settings to fit your risk tolerance and trading style.

Installation & Setup

Download and install Origin Gold Sonic R EA on MetaTrader 4/5. Attach the EA to an XAU/USD H1 chart. Adjust risk settings and enable Auto Trading. Let the EA handle trades while you monitor its performance.

Final Notes

Origin Gold Sonic R EA is designed for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution for Gold trading. While it optimizes trade execution, proper risk management is essential for long-term success. Always test in a demo account before using it in live trading.

Start trading Gold with Origin Gold Sonic R EA today and maximize your trading efficiency.



