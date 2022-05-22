Undefeated Triangle MT5

4.27

Description.

This product was created as part of a project "PULSE OF MARKET".

EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations.
EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.  

MT4 version

Advantages.

  • Much cheaper than similar alternatives;
  • Operate on mini accounts even 1 USD;
  • No complicated needles parameters;
  • Easy to use.


Parameters.

  • Short Name (In Comment Section) – appears in Journal or Account History in the comment section;
  • Print Logs On Chart - on/off Info-panel;
  • Display Options – allow adjust for 4K display resolutions;
  • One Chart Setup Pairs – list of selected pairs to trade (must change for suffix);
  • Magic - identifier of trade position;
  • No more Initial Trades (only grids) – no more new Initial Trades, only grids;
  • Symbols open same time – number of symbols opened at the same time;
  • *Lot Sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take;
  • Fixed Lot – the size of initial trade;
  • Deposit load % - value for adjusting your own initial lot size.


*Lot Sizing Method

  1. Fixed Lot - will use always a fixed lot on initial trade;
  2. Low Risk 20% annual – smart lot-size calculation based on account equity to get approximately 20% annual income;
  3. Mid Risk 40% annual – smart lot-size calculation based on account equity to get approximately 40% annual income;
  4. Significant Risk 80% annual – smart lot-size calculation based on account equity to get approximately 80% annual income;
  5. High Risk 120% annual – smart lot-size calculation based on account equity to get approximately 120% annual income;
  6. Maxed Risk – smart lot-size calculation based on account equity to get maximal annual income;
  7. Lots based on Deposit load % – lot-size based on account equity and margin requirement.
*With only 1:30 leverage I advise you not to use higher than "Low Risk" settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise, you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 and higher leverage, the "Mid Risk " setting (40% annual) for 1 symbol open at the same time should be ok a $500 deposit account, for 2 symbols open at the same time should be ok a $750  deposit account, and for 3 symbols open at the same time should be ok $1000 deposit account. 


Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD;
  • Suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) should be included in the Setup Pairs;
  • Timeframe: M15;
  • The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using a good ECN broker;
  • The EA should run continuously;
  • EA uses the adaptive lot-sizing calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and lower) could be margin requirement problems on low equity accounts. As a solution, you can use Maxed Risk or Deposit load % method for adjusting your own initial lot size or increasing account equity.


Disclaimer: martingale increases the chance to get huge drawdowns.

Reviews 15
Huynh Tan Dat
84
Huynh Tan Dat 2024.12.25 03:31 
 

5 stars no but...

Rafik
168
Rafik 2024.01.27 11:23 
 

This is one of the best EAs in the market right now! Narius is also so helpful and responds quickly and efficiently. I asked him about a feature, and he told me that it is not in the EA and that he will include it in the next update, and to my surprise he did so in the next update right away. Perfect!

Tony
645
Tony 2023.09.16 01:10 
 

It is a Grid + Martingale and the author doesn't deny it. *If you don't know what those are then stay away* Now that we got this out of the way, the EA is really good. I have been using it on a live account for months now, I am happy and I believe it is money well spent. Add to that, the author is helpful and responsive. Good luck with the next project!

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Huynh Tan Dat
84
Huynh Tan Dat 2024.12.25 03:31 
 

5 stars no but...

Rafik
168
Rafik 2024.01.27 11:23 
 

This is one of the best EAs in the market right now! Narius is also so helpful and responds quickly and efficiently. I asked him about a feature, and he told me that it is not in the EA and that he will include it in the next update, and to my surprise he did so in the next update right away. Perfect!

[Deleted] 2023.11.18 15:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tony
645
Tony 2023.09.16 01:10 
 

It is a Grid + Martingale and the author doesn't deny it. *If you don't know what those are then stay away* Now that we got this out of the way, the EA is really good. I have been using it on a live account for months now, I am happy and I believe it is money well spent. Add to that, the author is helpful and responsive. Good luck with the next project!

Daniel Troy Dalbenzio
304
Daniel Troy Dalbenzio 2023.05.30 08:30 
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1917247?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Don't trust this EA!!! Blew my account. See attached signal.

Responding to response from salesmen.

Default setting were used for trading. I am well acquainted and STILL account was blown.

Nauris Zukas
7997
Reply from developer Nauris Zukas 2023.05.30 08:38
Sir, if you are not well acquainted with the grid-martingale strategy, please do not do not use disproportionate risk settings. This will leads to losses. Please use the default settings to get the best of the grid-martingale strategy. Default settings are optimized for best results. Even with high risk settings, EA "Undefeated Triangle" works well already for a long time. Please read the EA description for risk advice.
dmorin
857
dmorin 2023.03.29 08:44 
 

After 4 months of use of UT on real account I must confess this EA is most probably the most competitive EA I ever purchased ! As a former user of Little Crazy EA i must admit that the initial trade is of a very good quality. The EA trades often and does not fear taking opposite positions, that provide reducing the drawdown while booking some profits. One originality of the EA is that in highly volatile market it may not book grid trades despite the price being reached, so that you may end up having 2 or 3 orders booked around the same price for a better averaging of the price. Smart ! Author is responsie and reactive. The standard setting from Nauris are already good and most probably the advanced users will benefit from the new features recently added by the author. SInce this is a martingale I would however recommend uising a SL, 2.500 to 3.000 pips may be suitable to this end. I can only highly recommend this purchase, you will certainly not regret it !

tomasoft
723
tomasoft 2023.03.27 22:36 
 

Good advisor, went fine in backtests. Author is responsive. But still keep in mind this is martingale strategy, so set the risk adequately.

FarzanTabrizi
187
FarzanTabrizi 2023.03.24 21:15 
 

Very good EA, Nauris is responsive, supportive and nice person

helloradar
134
helloradar 2022.12.13 04:03 
 

A very good one , stable . 需要的可以联系

Oleh Sharpan
764
Oleh Sharpan 2022.11.26 17:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Serafin Perez
3853
Serafin Perez 2022.10.09 21:20 
 

The best EA at the market.

Wazza Australia
1057
Wazza Australia 2022.08.11 08:55 
 

It is working well. Thx Nauris.

tsunami80
1154
tsunami80 2022.07.05 04:59 
 

.

Nauris Zukas
7997
Reply from developer Nauris Zukas 2022.07.05 21:28
Sir, your mobbing in private chat for a special discount price for you are impolite. Your revenge by rating a product with 1 star is ridiculous.
Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.05.28 12:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ulriksz1234
34
ulriksz1234 2022.05.23 06:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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