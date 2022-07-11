Fidelity MT5

Description :



Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.

Growing the EA :

The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comments page. I will try to add them as updates.

I am working on a new plugin to the EA signal engine. The option will be " Smart Auto Change of Settings on Each Week ". The plugin will make the performance of EA better. After that update, the price of EA will be tripled . All previous buyers will receive the updated version for free.





Using the EA :



The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters.



The full list of all inputs + recommended values are described here.

If you have any questions about the specific item, you can contact me on PV or on the product comments page.





Optimizing the EA :

Optimizing this EA is very simple and lightweight. Because there are no complicated signal settings parameters.

It is recommended to use Fixed Lot Size with a minimum value (such as 0.01 lots) and tester balance with a large value (such as 10000). After finding the best set, then change the lot size settings based on achieved DD on optimization and your account size.







Recommendations and Using Conditions :



You can run EA on several charts and symbols.

If you attach EA to multiple charts, decrease volumes to reduce your risk.

You can use default values of the EA for all pairs and M30 Timeframe.



For real trading, use 5~10% of tester volumes.







We are ready to help you about using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.

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