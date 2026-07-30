Robot Trading King Santosa V2 MT5

KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING

Professional Automated Trading EA for XAUUSD

KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Developed with a strong focus on stability, consistency, and intelligent risk management, this EA is suitable for traders who want a professional trading solution without constantly monitoring the market.

Instead of relying on aggressive trading, the EA focuses on high-quality trading opportunities while incorporating multiple layers of protection to reduce unnecessary exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Supports Both 2-Digit and 3-Digit Brokers

  • Smart Auto Lot Management

  • Manual Lot Option Available

  • High Impact News Filter

  • Trading Schedule Filter

  • Daily Profit Target Protection

  • Maximum Open Position Control

  • Built-in Telegram Integration

  • Telegram Trading Signal Notifications

  • Daily Trading Report via Telegram

  • Balance Monitoring & Alerts

  • Virtual Signal Management System

  • Intelligent Trade Execution

  • Optimized Money Management

  • Stable Performance for Long-Term Trading

  • Clean and Lightweight Operation

  • Easy Installation and User-Friendly Settings

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple built-in safety features to help protect trading accounts, including:

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Maximum Simultaneous Positions

  • Automatic Lot Calculation

  • News Protection

  • Trading Time Control

  • Balance Warning Notifications

  • Profit Target Notifications

  • Intelligent Position Monitoring

Telegram Features

Receive important account information directly on Telegram, including:

  • Trading Signals

  • Daily Signal Reports

  • Current Balance Information

  • Daily Profit Reports

  • Account Notifications

  • Balance Alerts

  • Profit Target Alerts

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Recommended Broker: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Supports: 2-Digit & 3-Digit Brokers

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5

  • VPS Recommended for 24/7 Trading

Why Choose KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2?

  • Professional risk management

  • Stable and optimized trading logic

  • Automatic money management

  • Designed for long-term usage

  • Minimal user intervention required

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

  • Continuous monitoring through Telegram integration

  • Clean, efficient, and reliable execution

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
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