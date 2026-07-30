Robot Trading King Santosa V2 MT5

Professional Automated Trading EA for XAUUSD

KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING

KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Developed with a strong focus on stability, consistency, and intelligent risk management, this EA is suitable for traders who want a professional trading solution without constantly monitoring the market.

Instead of relying on aggressive trading, the EA focuses on high-quality trading opportunities while incorporating multiple layers of protection to reduce unnecessary exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

Fully Automated Trading

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Supports Both 2-Digit and 3-Digit Brokers

Smart Auto Lot Management

Manual Lot Option Available

High Impact News Filter

Trading Schedule Filter

Daily Profit Target Protection

Maximum Open Position Control

Built-in Telegram Integration

Telegram Trading Signal Notifications

Daily Trading Report via Telegram

Balance Monitoring & Alerts

Virtual Signal Management System

Intelligent Trade Execution

Optimized Money Management

Stable Performance for Long-Term Trading

Clean and Lightweight Operation

Easy Installation and User-Friendly Settings

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple built-in safety features to help protect trading accounts, including:

Daily Profit Target

Maximum Simultaneous Positions

Automatic Lot Calculation

News Protection

Trading Time Control

Balance Warning Notifications

Profit Target Notifications

Intelligent Position Monitoring

Telegram Features

Receive important account information directly on Telegram, including:

Trading Signals

Daily Signal Reports

Current Balance Information

Daily Profit Reports

Account Notifications

Balance Alerts

Profit Target Alerts

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended Broker: ECN / Raw Spread

Supports: 2-Digit & 3-Digit Brokers

Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000

Recommended Timeframe: M5

VPS Recommended for 24/7 Trading

Why Choose KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2?

Professional risk management

Stable and optimized trading logic

Automatic money management

Designed for long-term usage

Minimal user intervention required

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Continuous monitoring through Telegram integration

Clean, efficient, and reliable execution

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade with capital you can afford to lose.