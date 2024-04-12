Amazing Brain MT5

5

Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain MT5 

Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo

Recommended pair  XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

For any other information, please contact us by private message or in the mql5 group.

Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range.

To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. 

It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or other strategies with an increase in the lot.


Requirements and Recommendations

  1. Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  2. We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  3. The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  4. It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser).
  5. Leverage of 1: 200 or more is recommended.
  6. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  7. You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 
    Parameters
    • EA Comment— Comment to order.
    • Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
    • ticks average spread — collect average spread ticks.
    • ticks for deleting pending orders — collect average spread ticks for deleting pending orders when the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.
    • Order Type — select trade direction.
    • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.

    • Order Type — type of trade buy/sell.

    • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
    • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

    • Visibility Order _ manage how much of a large trade is displayed on the public order book 
    Volume_Levels — use blocking of trading if the tick volume is more than Level 1 and Level 2 and Level 3.
    • VOLUME_Level_1 (0=off)
    • VOLUME_Level_1 (0=off)
    • VOLUME_Level_1 (0=off)
    • Take_Profit — Take profit in points.
    • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
    • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).
    • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven.
    • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points when position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).
    • Trailing_Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.

    • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
    • Risk_Protection_on_slippages — If true, the EA also applies position closure in case of a slippage.
    • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — If true - adaptive trailing stop.
    • Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
    • Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.
    • Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.

    Intraday trading by time:

    • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
    • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
    • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
    • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

    Operation end time on Friday:

    • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
    • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm)
    • Magic — Identifier for trades.


    Reviews 3
    akali1415
    21
    akali1415 2026.03.09 04:28 
     

    An excellent EA. Performance has been actually amazing. The author is extremely responsive and helpful. This EA does not overtrade, it does not handle risk recklessly, it risks very little compared to the potential profit and makes quite a bit of return on your initial investment. A consistent money-making machine. Overall extremely happy with the performance of the EA and with how helpful the author has been. Totally worth the money, glad I purchased it!

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    Experts
    ️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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    Norapan Tonphim
    Experts
    Money Machine 7.99 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fa
    Saiko Scalper v5
    Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
    Experts
    SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
    Scalp Master MT5
    Hari Parajuli
    Experts
    Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
    Stealth 150 DE40
    Szymon Jan Szarowski
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
    Spartan Gold Sniper AI
    Quoc Dung Le
    Experts
    SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
    PivotStorm
    Li Yin Fang
    Experts
    PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
    SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
    Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
    Experts
    SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
    XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Experts
    XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
    Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
    Thiago Lopes
    Experts
    CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
    Neurolite EA gbpusd
    Aliaksandr Salauyou
    Experts
    The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
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    EA Miracolo
    Amazing Traders
    Experts
    Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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    Dolpas
    34
    Dolpas 2026.08.09 20:13 
     

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    Need200or
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    Need200or 2026.08.07 17:06 
     

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    akali1415
    21
    akali1415 2026.03.09 04:28 
     

    An excellent EA. Performance has been actually amazing. The author is extremely responsive and helpful. This EA does not overtrade, it does not handle risk recklessly, it risks very little compared to the potential profit and makes quite a bit of return on your initial investment. A consistent money-making machine. Overall extremely happy with the performance of the EA and with how helpful the author has been. Totally worth the money, glad I purchased it!

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