New Era Gold

5

EARLY LAUNCH - VERSION 1.1 is out - $100 for the first 10 copies only. (3 left)

This is the first release of New Era Gold, available now at an introductory launch price of $100.

New Era Gold is an evolving system. Early buyers lock in the launch price now and receive every future update at no additional cost.

If you want New Era Gold, this is the time. The price only goes up from here.



NEW ERA GOLD

New Era Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 timeframe. It is designed for the volatility regime gold entered in 2024 - an era of sharp, two-way movement driven by shifting US policy, geopolitical tension, and strong structural demand. These conditions show every sign of continuing, and New Era Gold is built to trade them.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade carries a fixed, defined Stop Loss.



BUILT FOR THE NEW GOLD REGIME

Gold's character changed decisively in the second half of 2024. Having traded the markets for over 20 years, since 2004, I have watched gold move through many different regimes - and this one stands apart. This is not simply about gold moving; gold has always moved. It is about a step-change in volatility: sharper reversals, wider daily ranges, and sustained two-way swings on a scale we did not see in the quieter years before. This is a genuinely different market, driven by shifting US policy, escalating geopolitical tension, and strong structural demand for gold - forces that show every sign of keeping volatility elevated.

New Era Gold was designed and tested specifically for this high-volatility environment. It is not a strategy retrofitted from calmer years - it is built around how gold behaves in this new era, where the size and speed of the moves are exactly what the system is engineered to capture.



BUILT FOR LOW DRAWDOWN AND MAXIMUM GAIN - NOT A VANITY WIN RATE

Most EAs are marketed on a high win rate. It looks impressive, but a high win rate often hides the real danger: no stop loss, oversized recovery trades, or huge risk on every position to squeeze out small, frequent wins. One bad run wipes out months of progress.

New Era Gold was built the opposite way. The entire design goal was minimum drawdown with maximum gain. 

At 66% winners (with the Scale-In Feature switched off), with a fixed stop on every trade, New Era Gold keeps your account safe. This is a system for people who care about the equity curve, not the win-rate headline.


2026 OUT-OF-SAMPLE PERFORMANCE: PROVEN THROUGH THE CHAOS

2026 has been a year of extreme market turbulence for Gold, providing a rigorous out-of-sample test for any trading system. Despite the chaos and high-impact volatility defining the year so far, New Era Gold has delivered robust, consistent performance. While many systems have struggled to adapt to the unpredictable price swings of the past months, New Era Gold has successfully navigated these conditions, validating its design for high-volatility regimes. It continued to operate with the same disciplined, stop-loss-protected approach, demonstrating that its edge is not just theoretical, but battle-tested in current, real-world market conditions.



HOW IT WORKS

New Era Gold identifies high-momentum conditions on XAUUSD M3 and enters with a clearly defined structure. Each trade uses an ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit — creating a dynamic foundation that automatically adapts to current gold volatility.

Once a trade moves 30% in your favor, a trailing system activates. From that point, if the market begins turning against the position, the EA acts to protect the move rather than passively waiting for the full target. This lets New Era Gold lock in profits on trades that have proven themselves, while leaving room for the large directional moves that define today's gold market.

All open positions are automatically closed at 23:00 (server time), ensuring the EA never holds a trade through the daily rollover. This protects you from overnight and weekend gaps — a common way traders get caught with unexpected losses.



TRADES BOTH DIRECTIONS - NOT JUST LONG

Many gold EAs are quietly long-biased. They look strong while gold rises and struggle the moment it turns. New Era Gold is different: it trades long and short with real conviction.

Even through 2025's powerful gold uptrend, the short side remained a core profit driver, not an afterthought. Short trades ran at a 72% win rate and a 1.63 profit factor, and in 2025 shorts made up 36% of all trades while gold trended higher. This two-way capability means New Era Gold is not dependent on a rising market - it finds opportunity in gold's sharp moves in either direction, which is exactly what today's volatility regime delivers.


WHAT TO HONESTLY EXPECT

I would rather set honest expectations than oversell. Here is exactly how New Era Gold behaves - the strengths and the things you should be prepared for:

The strengths:

  • Very low drawdown.
  • Never more than two losses in a row - even in its worst run, the EA never lost more than two trades consecutively.
  • Strong, steady return - low drawdown, every year profitable.
  • Fixed stop loss on every single trade - your risk is always defined and always capped.

What you should be prepared for:

  • Low trade frequency - around 15 trades per 20 trading days. New Era Gold is selective and waits for quality setups. It will not trade constantly, and that is by design.
  • Quiet periods - during unfavorable conditions, the EA may go several days without opening a trade. Inactivity is normal, not a malfunction - it is the EA staying out of poor conditions.
  • Flat stretches (consolidation periods) near the highs. These are periods where the equity curve chops sideways, taking a mix of small wins and losses rather than moving in a straight line up. Even during these periods, it never fell more than about 3.8% from its high. The system is patient: it consolidates, then advances.

If you want constant action and dozens of trades a day, this is not that EA. New Era Gold is built for steady, low-stress, long-term account growth.



FOR PROP FIRM USERS

To use this on a prop firm like 5ers, make sure you switch the "Scale-In" feature off. 



KEY FEATURES

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit - adapts to live volatility
  • Trailing stop
  • Automatic 23:00 hard close - no overnight exposure
  • Trades both long and short with genuine two-way performance
  • Fixed Stop Loss on every trade, always
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • Fully automated, hands-off operation
  • Optional Scale-In Feature (switched on by default)


TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid: NEVER
  • Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS
  • Trailing Stop: ACTIVE 30% in profit
  • Daily hard close: 23:00 server time
  • Scale-In: OPTIONAL


REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (I use IC Markets)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M3

RECOMMENDED SETUP 

  • Fixed Lot: from $800, leverage 1:500, fixed lot of 0.01 
  • Risk Percentage: Minimum $5k balance to risk 1% per trade.


BROKER

IC Markets


Note: Higher-risk settings increase both returns and drawdown.

    VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation.



    SETTING FILE

    No setting file required. Use default settings.

     

      BACKTESTING INSTRUCTIONS

      The published results were produced at 100.00% modelling quality. To reproduce comparable results in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester:

      • Date range: January 2024 to today
      • Symbol: XAUUSD
      • Timeframe: M3
      • Settings: default (do not change the inputs other than selecting between fixed lot size or risk percentage)
      • Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks
      • The Scale-In feature has been set to TRUE by default in the EA. This will open a maximum of two trades per setup instead of just one. You can switch it off during backtesting or leave it on.

      This EA has been specifically designed for the new gold era. Backtests run prior to 2024 will not work. 



      RISK WARNING

      Trading gold carries significant risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. The EA may experience losing trades, including consecutive stop-losses. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


      Reviews 2
      trufflepig
      9
      trufflepig 2026.08.07 18:12 
       

      I've been running this New Era Gold EA for two weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the backtest. This is what real trading and real expectations look like. I am very happy with this EA and the results so far. I will update this review if anything changes.

      RhinoMan
      19
      RhinoMan 2026.07.23 19:47 
       

      I just recently bought this system, but it all looks very promising at this point to form an important part of my trading folder. From what I have seen so far, this is a system that is not merely hype, like so many others, but one that has solid potential to generate solid profits.

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      trufflepig
      9
      trufflepig 2026.08.07 18:12 
       

      I've been running this New Era Gold EA for two weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the backtest. This is what real trading and real expectations look like. I am very happy with this EA and the results so far. I will update this review if anything changes.

      Jannie Barwise
      2156
      Reply from developer Jannie Barwise 2026.08.07 19:06
      Thank you for your honest review! It is much appreciated.
      RhinoMan
      19
      RhinoMan 2026.07.23 19:47 
       

      I just recently bought this system, but it all looks very promising at this point to form an important part of my trading folder. From what I have seen so far, this is a system that is not merely hype, like so many others, but one that has solid potential to generate solid profits.

      Jannie Barwise
      2156
      Reply from developer Jannie Barwise 2026.08.07 16:47
      Thank you kindly for the review!
      Reply to review