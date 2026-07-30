King Santosa Robot Trading MT5

🤖 ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD

Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence.

Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions.

Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on growing your trading account with confidence.

💼 Account Compatibility

Robot Trading King Santosa is compatible with the following account types:

  • ✅ Standard Account
  • ✅ ECN Account
  • ✅ Raw Spread Account
  • ✅ Pro Account
  • ✅ Cent Account (Recommended for beginners to gain experience before moving to a standard account.)
💰 Minimum Recommended Capital

To achieve optimal performance and maintain proper risk management, the recommended minimum account balance is:

💵 Minimum Deposit: USD $500

A larger account balance provides greater flexibility in managing market fluctuations and position sizing.

🌍 Broker Compatibility

Robot Trading King Santosa is compatible with brokers offering:

  • ✅ 2-Digit Gold Pricing (Highly Recommended)
  • ✅ 3-Digit Gold Pricing (Supported)

For the best performance and the most accurate execution, a broker using 2-digit XAUUSD pricing is strongly recommended.

⭐ Why Choose Robot Trading King Santosa?

✅ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Fully automated trading system

✅ Intelligent trade execution

✅ Advanced risk management system

✅ Automatic Break Even protection

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Multi-Level Take Profit management

✅ Automatic Money Management (Auto Lot)

✅ Supports both Fixed Lot and Auto Lot

✅ Smart market condition filtering

✅ Intelligent position management

✅ Real-time Telegram notifications

✅ VPS compatible for uninterrupted 24/7 trading

🚀 Key Features

📈 Smart Entry System

The EA executes trades only when internal trading conditions indicate a high-probability opportunity, helping reduce unnecessary market exposure.

🛡 Advanced Risk Management

Every trade is automatically protected using a comprehensive risk management system designed to preserve capital while maintaining long-term trading consistency.

💰 Automatic Money Management

The robot can automatically adjust lot sizes based on account growth, allowing traders to scale their trading efficiently while managing risk responsibly.

🎯 Multi-Level Profit Targets

Take profits are managed across multiple target levels, allowing profits to be secured progressively while maximizing overall trade potential.

🔒 Break Even & Dynamic Trailing Stop

Once a trade moves into profit, the EA automatically protects gains by moving the stop loss to break even and continuously trailing the price as the market advances.

📲 Telegram Integration

Stay connected wherever you are with instant Telegram notifications for:

  • Trading Signals
  • Position Opened
  • Take Profit Hit
  • Stop Loss Triggered
  • Account Balance
  • Daily Profit Report
  • EA Status Updates

Everything you need is delivered directly to your mobile device in real time.

⚙ Fully Automated Operation

Simply attach the EA to your chart, configure your preferred settings, and let it handle the rest. No manual intervention is required during normal operation.

🎯 Perfect For

✔ Beginner Traders

✔ Professional Traders

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Traders

✔ VPS Users

✔ Traders with Full-Time Jobs

✔ Anyone Seeking Consistent Automated Trading

📊 Designed for Long-Term Performance

Robot Trading King Santosa is built with a strong focus on:

  • Long-term consistency
  • Capital preservation
  • High Profit Factor
  • Controlled Drawdown
  • Strong Win Rate
  • Intelligent trade management
  • Stable and disciplined execution
🌟 The King Santosa Advantage

Robot Trading King Santosa is more than just an automated trading system—it is a complete trading solution designed to combine precision, discipline, and intelligent trade management into one powerful EA.

Every trading decision is executed automatically based on an advanced proprietary strategy that has been continuously refined and optimized for XAUUSD trading.

Whether you're a new trader looking for automation or an experienced trader seeking consistency, Robot Trading King Santosa provides a reliable solution to help you trade with greater confidence and efficiency.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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