GM Grid MT5
- Experts
- Tran Duc Anh
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 7 July 2022
- Activations: 5
GM Grid MT5 is a fully automated/semi-automatic trading robot based on Price Action. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning.
GM Grid is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs.
GM Grid MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82998
Signal ICmarkets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1605843
Info:
- Working symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY,....
- Working Timeframe: M1, .....(The larger the timeframe, the more stable the signal)
- Min deposit $125 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents )
- The minimum recommended deposit $1500 without Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents)
- Leverage 1:500 is required
Features:
Additional support tools : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83404
Contact me after purchasing the product
I will give you a set of support tools to increase the performance of GM Grid
I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.
