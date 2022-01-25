GM Grid MT5

GM Grid MT5 is a fully automated/semi-automatic trading robot based on Price Action. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning.


GM Grid is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs.

GM Grid MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82998

Signal ICmarkets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1605843

Info:

  • Working symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY,....
  • Working Timeframe: M1, .....(The larger the timeframe, the more stable the signal)
  • Min deposit $125 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents ) 
  • The minimum recommended deposit $1500 without Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents)
  • Leverage 1:500 is required

Features:

  • Expert uses martingale and grid techniques 
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install

Additional support tools : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83404

Contact me after purchasing the product

I will give you a set of support tools to increase the performance of GM Grid

I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.


DESCRIPTION : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748448








Reviews 1
Aleksandr Ziazev
354
Aleksandr Ziazev 2022.03.28 02:02 
 

Thanks, great job! Before you start, be sure to test on your broker!

