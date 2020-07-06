Show trades on chart for MT4
- Utilities
-
Eugenio BravettiHi guys,
my name is Eugenio and I am a private trader and developer.
Since 2001 I development in various languages including:
MQL4 for MetaTrader 4
MQL4 for MetaTrader 5
Easy Language for Trade Station
PowerLanguage for Multicharts,
Easy Language for Trade Station 2000i,
- Version: 20.729
Script to create arrows and lines on chart of history positions traded on account for the symbol where you launch the application.
From inputs you can select:
- Magic number (default is -1; -1 = all magics number)
- "From" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions)
- "To" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions)
- Color for buy open positions (arrows and lines between open and close)
- Color for buy closing positions (arrows)
- Color for sell open positions (arrows and lines between open and close)
- Color for sell closing positions (arrows)