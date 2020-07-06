Account informations for MT5

Utility for know all informations and settings of account where the platform is connected

The informations that you can know are for example:
- The difference from server time and time of your PC
- The limit orders that you can place at market
- The credit that you have
- The stopout mode of your broker
- The exact name of company of your broker
and other informations


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5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an utility for have always under control, how much time is left at the end of the bar setted. The utility show on the lower right of the chart, the countdown to the end. When the remaining seconds is = to the seconds set in the input, the color of remaining seconds on chart, change color and play a warning sound to warn you that the bar is about the end. When the remaining seconds is < to the seconds set in the input, the utility play a beep to warn you that the bar is in co
FREE
Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Show trades on chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to create arrows and lines   on chart   of history positions traded on account for the symbol where you launch the application. From inputs you can select: - Magic number (default is -1; -1 = all magics number) - "From" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions) - "To" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions) - Color for buy open positions (arrows and lines between open and close) - Color for buy closing positions (arrows) - Color for sell open positions
FREE
Calc account value for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
Mirror controller
Eugenio Bravetti
2 (1)
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
FREE
Show Informations On Chart
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Bars expiration for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is an utility for have always under control, how much time is left at the end of the bar setted. The utility show on the lower right of the chart, the countdown to the end. When the remaining seconds is = to the seconds set in the input, the color of remaining seconds on chart, change color and play a warning sound to warn you that the bar is about the end. When the remaining seconds is < to the seconds set in the input, the utility play a beep to warn you that the bar is in co
FREE
Account informations
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of account where the platform is connected The informations that you can know are for example: - The difference from server time and time of your PC - The limit orders that you can place at market - The credit that you have - The stopout mode of your broker - The exact name of company of your broker and other informations
FREE
Termina informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The path of   folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The path of   common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
FREE
Symbols informations for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of all symbols available on your broker The informations that you can know are for example: - Spread - Digits - Tick value - Size step - Size minimum - Size maximum - Swap buy and sell - Margin required (for 1 standard lot) - Rollover day - Execution mode and many other informations You can filter the symbols by group or you can also choose to see the informations only of symbols available on market watch.
FREE
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Performance calculator for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know the performance of your acoount. From dialog you can filter data in this modes: - You can include or not include the open positions - You can include or not the closed positions - You can filter the data by date (from, to) - You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection) - You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection) On bottom of table, are show the total of: - Number of data - Total size - Total commissions paid - Total swap paids - Total profits - Total net
Load positions from MQL5 history reports for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
3 (2)
Utilities
Script to load on chart the orders, starting from "Signal history report" downloaded from MQL5. If you found a good signal on "Signals" section of this site and you want to see the history orders on chart, you can do it, following this steps: - Download the csv file of history orders - Copy file in the common folder - Launch the script and set the input that are: - Report type (MT4 or MT5) - File name - Delimiter (default is ;) - Name of symbol to load (if symbol on file is for example EURUSDi,
FREE
Symbols informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of all symbols available on your broker The informations that you can know are for example: - Spread - Digits - Tick value - Size step - Size minimum - Size maximum - Swap buy and sell - Margin required (for 1 standard lot) - Rollover day - Execution mode and many other informations You can filter the symbols by group or you can also choose to see the informations only of symbols available on market watch.
FREE
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Performance calculator for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know the performance of your acoount. From dialog you can filter data in this modes: - You can include or not include the open positions - You can include or not the closed positions - You can filter the data by date (from, to) - You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection) - You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection) On bottom of table, are show the total of: - Number of data - Total size - Total commissions paid - Total swap paids - Total profits - Total
Calc account value for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
Terminal informations for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The   path of     folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The   path of     common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
FREE
Load positions from MQL5 history reports for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to load on chart the orders, starting from "Signal history report" downloaded from MQL5. If you found a good signal on "Signals" section of this site and you want to see the history orders on chart, you can do it, following this steps: - Download the csv file of history orders - Copy file in the common folder - Launch the script and set the input that are: - Report type (MT4 or MT5) - File name - Delimiter (default is ;) - Name of symbol to load (if symbol on file is for example EURUSDi,
FREE
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