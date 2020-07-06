Account informations for MT5
- Utilities
-
Eugenio BravettiHi guys,
my name is Eugenio and I am a private trader and developer.
Since 2001 I development in various languages including:
MQL4 for MetaTrader 4
MQL4 for MetaTrader 5
Easy Language for Trade Station
PowerLanguage for Multicharts,
Easy Language for Trade Station 2000i,
- Version: 20.729
Utility for know all informations and settings of account where the platform is connected
The informations that you can know are for example:
- The difference from server time and time of your PC
- The limit orders that you can place at market
- The credit that you have
- The stopout mode of your broker
- The exact name of company of your broker
and other informations