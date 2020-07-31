Symbols informations for MT5
- Utilities
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Eugenio BravettiHi guys,
my name is Eugenio and I am a private trader and developer.
Since 2001 I development in various languages including:
MQL4 for MetaTrader 4
MQL4 for MetaTrader 5
Easy Language for Trade Station
PowerLanguage for Multicharts,
Easy Language for Trade Station 2000i,
- Version: 20.729
Utility for know all informations and settings of all symbols available on your broker
The informations that you can know are for example:
- Spread
- Digits
- Tick value
- Size step
- Size minimum
- Size maximum
- Swap buy and sell
- Margin required (for 1 standard lot)
- Rollover day
- Execution mode
and many other informations
You can filter the symbols by group or you can also choose to see the informations only of symbols available on market watch.
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