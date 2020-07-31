Symbols informations for MT5

Utility for know all informations and settings of all symbols available on your broker

The informations that you can know are for example:

- Spread

- Digits

- Tick value

- Size step

- Size minimum

- Size maximum

- Swap buy and sell

- Margin required (for 1 standard lot)

- Rollover day

- Execution mode

and many other informations

You can filter the symbols by group or you can also choose to see the informations only of symbols available on market watch.







