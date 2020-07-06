Show trades on chart for MT5

Script to create arrows and lines on chart of history positions traded on account for the symbol where you launch the application.

From inputs you can select:

- Magic number (default is -1; -1 = all magics number)

- "From" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions)

- "To" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions)

- Color for buy open positions (arrows and lines between open and close)

- Color for buy closing positions (arrows)

- Color for sell open positions (arrows and lines between open and close)

- Color for sell closing positions (arrows)



