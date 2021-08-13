StartOrder Risk Manager

  • Utilities
  • Yauheni Kuzminich
    Yauheni Kuzminich

    Yauheni Kuzminich

    Инженер электронной техники, закончил Белорусский Государственный Университет Информатики и Радиоэлектроники в 2001 году.
    Специалист в области охранной, пожарной сигнализации, систем оповещения о пожаре, систем контроля доступа и видеонаблюдения.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.7
  • Activations: 5

Possibilities:

  • Provides the opening of an order with a specified% risk of the deposit
  • Automatic calculation of lot and other parameters of a trade for a given% risk, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels
  • Transaction support. You can accompany an order opened by another robot. It is possible to transfer the order to breakeven and carry out a step trailing profit
  • Graphic information panel, can be converted into a minimalistic look. Displays information about the current spread, swap, deposit load, profitability of the trade, the level of correlation with other pairs, etc. Allows you to control parameters both by buttons and by entering data.
  • You can move the virtual StopLoss and TakeProfit levels before opening a deal with the mouse and immediately see the predicted calculations for lot, loss and profit
  • Automatic opening of an order with the selected parameters when the market is updated for the first time.

How to use:

Set the maximum acceptable risk for the order in% of the current deposit. Select the direction Sell or Buy. Virtual StopLoss and TakeProfit levels will appear. Set them in number or adjust them virtually with the mouse, before opening a deal. Lot, profit and loss are automatically calculated. When changing levels, the advisor will automatically recalculate all parameters. If you are satisfied with all the parameters of the deal, press the OK button. The Expert Advisor will wait for the price update and will open an order with the specified values ​​by itself. Thus, we obtain a limitation of the risk for the given parameters.

If you need to further support the transaction, enable the breakeven and step trailing profit in the options, setting their values ​​different from zero.

Peculiarities:

  • The calculated risk level will slightly differ from the specified one due to the minimum step of changing the deposit lot of 0.01. Swap and changing spread will also affect the final result.
  • You cannot set StopLoss and TakeProfit levels less than the minimum value set in the options, however, you can set the value equal to 0, which means opening an order without setting the appropriate level
  • The level of correlation with other open orders is monitored. If a correlation is found, then the corresponding direction is highlighted in red. Indicated with how many currency pairs there is a correlation
  • Control of incorrectly entered data
  • The change in Equity is displayed both in the deposit currency and as a percentage
  • The load on the deposit is shown: the total lot and the number of open orders
  • Pip value calculation

Parameters:

StopLoss - set in classic points. It can be changed in the options, in the control panel and graphically by moving the virtual level with the mouse before opening a real position.

TakeProfit - set in classic points. It can be changed in the options, in the control panel and graphically by moving the virtual level with the mouse before opening a real position.

MaxRisk in% - the main parameter, sets the risk level as a percentage of the current deposit. Can be set both in options and in the control panel.

MinSL - is a safety parameter that determines the minimum distance in classic points from the current price, closer to which StopLoss cannot be placed.

MinTP - is a safety parameter that defines the minimum distance in classic points from the current price, closer than which TakeProfit cannot be placed.

BreakEven in pips - breakeven level in points

BreakEven in% of TP - breakeven level in% of TP level

Switch-on level in pips - trawl switch-on level in points

Step in pips - trawl step in points

Max Spred - the maximum allowable spread. If the current spread exceeds the value of this parameter, the spread indicator on the information panel will turn red, attracting the attention of the trader.

Price Slippage - allowable price slippage in points

Magic - is a number that allows the advisor to find exactly its own order. You can set it to zero.

NoMagic - support of an order with any Magic number

SetName is the name of the set. Optional parameter


Recommended products
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilities
Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It is the first and only trade manager that uses price action with its Aggressive Risk Control feature to automatically close partial positions when price goes against the trade. This ensures that losses are always kept smaller than wins. Can be used with any entry method and with any trading style; sc
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Utilities
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
AnalysisMaster
Shao Chen
Utilities
This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment. Functions: 1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss . 2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve. 3. Display the order's track on chart ,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account. 4 .List account's trade pairs and order totals ,we also can see the profits of each pair. If you have any qu
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Utilities
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
TradePanel Close Order for one Symbol
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
The trading panel is designed to close trading positions on the current instrument. The panel shows the account situation for the instrument it is attached to. The panel displays the following information: Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Margin - used margin; Free margin - free margin; Total Position - the summary position on the account for the current instrument, in lots; Position buy - the summary position of the buy direction for the current instrument, in lots; Position
Verdure Lot Calculator
Olawale Adenagbe
5 (1)
Utilities
Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Lot Calculator aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator as an indicator on MT4 platform. Lot Calculator (trade or contract size) A lot refers to a bundle of units in trade. In Fore
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Smart Watermark
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Smart Watermark displays the symbol and timeframe while scaling and centering itself automatically. It also allows you to set a custom signature for sharing your charts with others. Parameters:  Parameter Description Font The font type used to display the watermark Font Color The font color used to display the watermark Font Style The style of the font. Choose from None, Italics, Underline, or Strikethrough. Default is None. Font Weight The weight of the font. Options range from Thin to Bla
Symbol Order Manager EA
Rohin Stirling Dufty
Utilities
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
Verdure Forex Calculators
Olawale Adenagbe
1 (1)
Utilities
Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Forex Calculators aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements 4 calculators in one single indicator. It is the first of it's kind on MT4 platform. Calculators implemented are: Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator. Margin
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
ChanLun Overlay MT4
Bu Yao Wu
Indicators
ChanLun Overlay Product Overview ChanLun Overlay is a native MetaTrader 4 indicator for visualizing ChanLun market structures directly on the chart. It keeps the original MT4 candlestick chart and draws ChanLun structure overlays above it, helping users observe market structure more clearly. The indicator is designed for traders who already understand ChanLun concepts and want a flexible visual analysis tool inside MT4. This is a structure visualization tool. It does not provide buy or sell
Takeprofit Stoploss Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
This tool is developed  to make your trading risk and profit management easier. It is able to move all of your opened transaction's take profit and stop loss on to one similar price. How to use Draw a trend line/horizontal line and name it to "tp_" as the take profit line and "sl_" as the stop loss line. The EA will modify all of your orders' and pending orders' take profit and stop loss to the given line. You can drag the gray box to drag the line. You can see the risk in the account currency
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Trade Command Center MT4
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Stats 2 in 1 and WeekDay Analyzer
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
Investor Account Copier
Ng Pei Sheng Jay
Utilities
Investor Trade Copier - Copy from Investor/read-only mode to your live accounts Overview A robust and reliable trade copier system that allows you to copy trades from one MT4 account (Master) in investor/read-only mode to multiple follower accounts (MT4). Perfect for traders managing multiple accounts, signal providers, or prop firm traders who need to replicate trades across different brokers. If someone only provides you an account that has only investor/read-only mode, and you want to follow
Order Panel 28
Pablo Sebastian Nequecaur
Utilities
Order Panel 28 — Professional Manual Execution Panel for MT4 Trade 28 forex pairs from a single on-chart panel — with automatic lot sizing, split entries, auto break-even, and stealth SL management. Order Panel 28 is a precision execution tool built for manual traders who want full control over their entries while eliminating the repetitive calculations that slow you down and cause mistakes. No indicators, no black-box signals — just a clean, fast panel that does the math so you can focus on you
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
FXS Trade Manager
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
Utilities
Trade Manager is a powerful tool for M anaging Your Trades and provides a unique M oney Management system. What trade manager do for you: In Panel: - Current Time-Frame Title - Remaining time to close candle - Current Spread - Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot - Daily Profit Report - Weekly Profit   Report - Monthly Profit   Report - Total Profit   Report - Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips - in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order - in-panel input for order
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
Smart Pending Orders Script
Jarek Paciorek
Utilities
This is a script used for placing pending orders. However, this does not create a trivial grid of orders, but a little "thinks and counts" ;) The general idea that guided me when writing this script is the concept of playing the demand and supply zones by setting pending "limits", but with a predetermined level of risk that I accept. Operating principles: - put a rectangle on the graph, which is supposed to reflect the "zone" we are going to play, - drag the Pending_Orders_1v6_Rectangle script t
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Smart Position Size Pending Order Trading Tool
Xinlong Liu
Utilities
Risk-based position sizing utility (MT4 Script) that helps traders calculate position size and place pending orders directly from the chart.​ It let trader specifies entry price, stop loss price and a fixed cash risk; the script then calculates the appropriate lot size and sends the pending order with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) attached in a single step.​ This tool is designed for manual trading only: it does not run autonomously, does not use any built-in strategy, and executes one ope
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review