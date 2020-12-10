Performance calculator for MT5
- Utilities
-
Eugenio BravettiHi guys,
my name is Eugenio and I am a private trader and developer.
Since 2001 I development in various languages including:
MQL4 for MetaTrader 4
MQL4 for MetaTrader 5
Easy Language for Trade Station
PowerLanguage for Multicharts,
Easy Language for Trade Station 2000i,
- Version: 21.1
- Updated: 10 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Utility for know the performance of your acoount.
From dialog you can filter data in this modes:
- You can include or not include the open positions
- You can include or not the closed positions
- You can filter the data by date (from, to)
- You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection)
- You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection)
On bottom of table, are show the total of:
- Number of data
- Total size
- Total commissions paid
- Total swap paids
- Total profits
- Total net profits (profits - commissions - swap)
You can also export the data in Excel