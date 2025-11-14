Mirror EA for MT5

The new version of MirrorSoftware 2021 has been completely rewriten and optimized. 
This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded.
Even the graphics and the configuration mode have been completely redesigned.

The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work): 

MirrorController (free indicator):

This component must be loaded into the MASTER account. (The choice to write this component as an indicator is because there is no limit to the number of indicators that can be loaded on a chart and because it does not create any problem if you load it on an account logged with the Investor password);

You can download:

MirrorEA (expert advisor):

This component must be loaded into unlimited SLAVE account and it executes the actions of configured symbols.
The connections type that the MirrorEA supports are:

  • MT4 to MT4;
  • MT4 to MT5 hedge;
  • MT4 to MT5 net;
  • MT5 hedge to MT4;
  • MT5 hedge to MT5 hedge;
  • MT5 hedge to MT5 net;
  • MT5 net to MT4;
  • MT5 net to MT5 hedge;
  • MT5 net to MT5 net;

You can Download:

Demo Video

* See the demo video for details

Settings of MirrorСontroller

In the Window settings for each action, you can choose a audio voice among 4 predefined ones (David, Peter, Mary, Jennifer) for the events alerts: *

Settings of MirrorEA

In the "Options" tab:

  • Open charts of other symbols; *
  • Total drawdown %; *
  • Close positions; *
  • Delete orders; *

In the "Notifications" tab:

  • You can enable notifications on your mobile device; *

In the "Voice events" tab:

  • For each action, you can choose a audio voice among 4 predefined ones (David, Peter, Mary, Jennifer) for the events; *

In the "Symbols" tab:

  • You can add any symbol you decide to copy from the MASTER accounts. Each symbol can be configured in to the Settings window;

In the "Settings" window:

  • In the "Filters" tab of symbol settings you can set the follow options:
    • Buy, Buy limit, Buy stop; *
    • Sell, Sell limit, Sell stop; *
    • Invert actions; *
    • Copy exit positions; *
    • Copy stoploss, Copy takeprofit; *
    • Copy actions with magic; *
    • Copy actions without magic; *
    • Copy actions with comment; *
    • Copy actions without comment; *
    • Perform actions previously transmitted to the symbol connections; *
    • Only alert; *
    • Slippage entry (Deviation entry on MT5 version); *
    • Slippage exit (Deviation exit on MT5 version); *
    • Timeout seconds; *
    • Emergency stop loss; *
    • Pending mode (Place orders (not synchronized), Not place orders (synchronized)); *
  • In the "Money management" tab you can set the follow options:
    • Max size; *
    • Size calculation mode (Ratio of balance, Ratio of size, Larry Williams formula, Fix size); *
  • In the "Schedule" tab settings you can set the follow options:
    • Stop copy; *
    • Close positions; *
    • Delete orders; *
    • Intraday trading periods; *

Features

  • The MirrorSoftware copies any action, manually or automatically executed (also on account logged with investor password);
  • You can execute any action on orders and positions on SLAVE account only;
  • You do not need DLLs or other external applications;
  • The symbol names between different brokers are not a problem;
  • You can manage any SLAVE symbol independently;
  • You can set an emergency stoploss for any single positions;
  • You can set a total drawdown value;


Video Mirror EA for MT5
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WEB MT5 Licensing
Louis Allotey
Utilities
ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
Service that warns you of your margin level
Serge Hilaire O Collin
Utilities
The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down. Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app. The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin. The parameters are: - Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly. - email (true or false)
GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
Shan Chen Mei
Utilities
基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
BOTON para trading manual
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Utilities
El EA Boton pone botones de Buy y Sell en la pantalla Ideal para usuarios que habren muchas ordenes y diferentes pares 9 botones buy desde 0.01 al 0.09 y 9 botones sell de 0.01 al 0.09 9 botones buy desde 0.1 al 0.9 y 9 botones sell de 0.1 al 0.9 Boton Close buy y sell Boton Close buy positivos y Boton Sell positivos Boton Close buy negativos y Boton Sell negativos un boton close all y botones buy de 1, 5 y 10 y botones de sell 1,5, 10
MK Trade Helper mt5
Mikhail Kulagin
Utilities
Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilities
Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
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Show trades on chart for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to create arrows and lines on chart of history positions traded on account for the symbol where you launch the application. From inputs you can select: - Magic number (default is -1; -1 = all magics number) - "From" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions) - "To" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions) - Color for buy open positions (arrows and lines between open and close) - Color for buy closing positions (arrows) - Color for sell open positions (arr
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Show trades on chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to create arrows and lines   on chart   of history positions traded on account for the symbol where you launch the application. From inputs you can select: - Magic number (default is -1; -1 = all magics number) - "From" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions) - "To" date and time (default is 1970.01.01 00:00; all positions) - Color for buy open positions (arrows and lines between open and close) - Color for buy closing positions (arrows) - Color for sell open positions
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Calc account value for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
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Mirror controller for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
3 (1)
Indicators
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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Bars expiration for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an utility for have always under control, how much time is left at the end of the bar setted. The utility show on the lower right of the chart, the countdown to the end. When the remaining seconds is = to the seconds set in the input, the color of remaining seconds on chart, change color and play a warning sound to warn you that the bar is about the end. When the remaining seconds is < to the seconds set in the input, the utility play a beep to warn you that the bar is in co
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Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Calc account value for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
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Mirror controller
Eugenio Bravetti
2 (1)
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
FREE
Show Informations On Chart
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
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Bars expiration for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is an utility for have always under control, how much time is left at the end of the bar setted. The utility show on the lower right of the chart, the countdown to the end. When the remaining seconds is = to the seconds set in the input, the color of remaining seconds on chart, change color and play a warning sound to warn you that the bar is about the end. When the remaining seconds is < to the seconds set in the input, the utility play a beep to warn you that the bar is in co
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Account informations
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of account where the platform is connected The informations that you can know are for example: - The difference from server time and time of your PC - The limit orders that you can place at market - The credit that you have - The stopout mode of your broker - The exact name of company of your broker and other informations
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Symbols informations for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of all symbols available on your broker The informations that you can know are for example: - Spread - Digits - Tick value - Size step - Size minimum - Size maximum - Swap buy and sell - Margin required (for 1 standard lot) - Rollover day - Execution mode and many other informations You can filter the symbols by group or you can also choose to see the informations only of symbols available on market watch.
FREE
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Performance calculator for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know the performance of your acoount. From dialog you can filter data in this modes: - You can include or not include the open positions - You can include or not the closed positions - You can filter the data by date (from, to) - You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection) - You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection) On bottom of table, are show the total of: - Number of data - Total size - Total commissions paid - Total swap paids - Total profits - Total net
Termina informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The path of   folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The path of   common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
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Load positions from MQL5 history reports for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
3 (2)
Utilities
Script to load on chart the orders, starting from "Signal history report" downloaded from MQL5. If you found a good signal on "Signals" section of this site and you want to see the history orders on chart, you can do it, following this steps: - Download the csv file of history orders - Copy file in the common folder - Launch the script and set the input that are: - Report type (MT4 or MT5) - File name - Delimiter (default is ;) - Name of symbol to load (if symbol on file is for example EURUSDi,
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Symbols informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of all symbols available on your broker The informations that you can know are for example: - Spread - Digits - Tick value - Size step - Size minimum - Size maximum - Swap buy and sell - Margin required (for 1 standard lot) - Rollover day - Execution mode and many other informations You can filter the symbols by group or you can also choose to see the informations only of symbols available on market watch.
FREE
Account informations for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of account where the platform is connected The informations that you can know are for example: - The difference from server time and time of your PC - The limit orders that you can place at market - The credit that you have - The stopout mode of your broker - The exact name of company of your broker and other informations
FREE
Performance calculator for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know the performance of your acoount. From dialog you can filter data in this modes: - You can include or not include the open positions - You can include or not the closed positions - You can filter the data by date (from, to) - You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection) - You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection) On bottom of table, are show the total of: - Number of data - Total size - Total commissions paid - Total swap paids - Total profits - Total
Terminal informations for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The   path of     folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The   path of     common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
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Load positions from MQL5 history reports for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to load on chart the orders, starting from "Signal history report" downloaded from MQL5. If you found a good signal on "Signals" section of this site and you want to see the history orders on chart, you can do it, following this steps: - Download the csv file of history orders - Copy file in the common folder - Launch the script and set the input that are: - Report type (MT4 or MT5) - File name - Delimiter (default is ;) - Name of symbol to load (if symbol on file is for example EURUSDi,
FREE
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