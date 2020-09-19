Di Napoli MACD MT4

Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.

Parameters

Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average.

Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average.

Signal EMA: period of the signal line.

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