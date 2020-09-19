Di Napoli Squat MT5

 

The Squat is a function of the range of a given price bar and the volume, or TIC volume, that occurs while that range is being created. The basic idea is that high volume and little price movement indicate substantial support or resistance. The idea behind the approach to this indicator is to first look for likely Fibonacci support and resistance and then see if Squat manifests when that point is reached. The indicator determines one of the high probability patterns of DiNapoli. It does not repaint.

SQUAT - greater volume and a smaller MFI than the previous bar has.

  • MFI: rb/v
  • rb: Range of the bar in tics or points
  • v: Volume

Market Entry/Exit Techniques after the signal

  • Entry: First shallow retracement on lower timeframes then Squat signal timeframe (up to trader)
  • Stop: Bottom of bar which Squat signal occured (up to trader)
  • Take Profit: Up to trader depending of money management techniques (up to trader)


Parameters

  • Marker Offset: Adjust display location of signal on a chart
  • Max Bars Lookback: Adjust number of bars for the indicator to look back.
For MT4 version, please visit ►   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52777

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
Indicators
Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
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Di Napoli Thrust Scanner Dashboard MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that
PRO Macd Predictor MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative from traditional MACD indicator. It shows the precise price, at which MACD will show line crossing and trend shifting. Also, this level is known one period ahead of time.You can constantly reassess your current position by looking at this studying a variety of timeframes. When you are in a trade, you have a feel for how much time you have for the trade to go your way by looking at the distance between the MACD Predictor line and the
Di Napoli Preferred Stochastic MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Period of moving average. lnpSmoothK: %K period. lnpSmoothD: %D period.                                    ********************************************************************************
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Di Napoli MACD MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Parameters Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average. Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average. Signal EMA: period of the signal line.                              ************************************
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Pivot Pro MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (3)
Indicators
Draws Daily, Weekly and Monthly pivots and the respective supports and resistances levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3). Ideal for placing stop losses and/or using as a break-out strategy. Features Unlike other pivot indicators in market you get very clean charts. Pivot levels are plotted irrespective of timeframe, on which you trade, i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,H4 or Daily timeframes. Pivot levels do not change when you change timeframe. Fully customizable options.    If you are looking at Fibonacci
FREE
Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.   Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator Profit taking. Filter for market entry technics. Stop placement. Part of volatility breakout pattern. Determining major trend changes. Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average Method: Calculation method                           ********************************************************************************* If you want to know market Overb
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Di Napoli MACD MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Parameters Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average. Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average. Signal EMA: period of the signal line.                              ************************************
FREE
Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.   Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator Profit taking. Filter for market entry technics. Stop placement. Part of volatility breakout pattern. Determining major trend changes. Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average Method: Calculation method                           ********************************************************************************* If you want to know market Overb
FREE
Di Napoli Preferred Stochastic MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Inputs lnpPeriod: Period of moving average. lnpSmoothK: %K period. lnpSmoothD: %D period.                                       *****************************************************************************
FREE
Oscillator Predictor MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative  of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions. The resulting predictor values are expressed as bands on the bar chart, both above and below the market. It may be mistaken as a Bollinger Band but has no resemblance to it whatsoever. The Predictor bands may be used in a variety of ways to aid in entering an
Dinapoli Package MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
All in One package includes the  Oscillator Predictor ,  MACD Predictor ,  Thrust Scanner  and  Advanced Fibonacci  indicators which are mandatory for applying  Dinapoli  trade plans.  Please visit below links for detailed explanations of indicators. Advanced Fibonacci Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52834 Thrust Scanner Indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52830 Overbought /Oversold Predictor indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52621 Macd P
Stop Grabber Pattern MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Di Napoli Squat MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The Squat is a function of the range of a given price bar and the volume, or TIC volume, that occurs while that range is being created. The basic idea is that high volume and little price movement indicate substantial support or resistance. The idea behind the approach to this indicator is to first look for likely Fibonacci support and resistance and then see if Squat manifests when that point is reached. The indicator determines one of the high probability patterns of DiNapoli. It does not re
MACD Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the MACD trend in multiple timeframes for a specific market. No more shifting in between charts to check the trend direction while trading. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from M1 to MN Able to move display label on chart by single click Indicator Usage The dashboard appears to the left and upper part of the chart when attached. The shell encapsulating a timeframe goes red on a down trend, green on an up trend. If the default
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for a specific market. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Able to move display label on chart by single click Parameters Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust DMA Period: Moving average period DMA Shift: Number or bars re
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
TD Combo Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
TD Combo is better when you have sharp directional moves, because it requires only thirteen price bars from start to finish compared to TD Sequential which needs at least 22 bars. The criteria for a Setup within TD Combo are the same with those required for a Setup within TD Sequential. The difference is that the count starts at bar 1 of the setup and not from bar 9 and TD Combo requires four conditions to be satisfied simultaneously. Requirements for a TD Combo Buy Countdown - Close lower or
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
TD Sequential Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
T D Sequential indicator consist of two components. TD Setup is the first one and it is a prerequisite for the TD Countdown – the second component.   TD Setup TD Setup compares the current close with the corresponding close four bars earlier. There must be nine consecutive closes higher/lower than the close four bars earlier. 1- TD Buy Setup                       - Prerequisite is a bearish price flip, which indicates a switch from positive to negative momentum.                        – After a
TD Sequential Scanner Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for TD Sequential signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be a
PRO Macd Predictor MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative from traditional MACD indicator. It shows the precise price, at which MACD will show line crossing and trend shifting. Also, this level is known one period ahead of time.You can constantly reassess your current position by looking at this studying a variety of timeframes. When you are in a trade, you have a feel for how much time you have for the trade to go your way by looking at the distance between the MACD Predictor line and the l
Oscillator Predictor MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative  of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions. The resulting predictor values are expressed as bands on the bar chart, both above and below the market. It may be mistaken as a Bollinger Band but has no resemblance to it whatsoever. The Predictor bands may be used in a variety of ways to aid in entering an
Dinapoli Package MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (2)
Indicators
All in One package includes the  Oscillator Predictor ,  MACD Predictor ,  Thrust Scanner  and  Advanced Fibonacci  indicators which are mandatory for applying  Dinapoli  trade plans.  Please visit below links for detailed explanations of indicators. Advanced Fibonacci Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107933 Thrust Scanner Indicator =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52829 Overbought /Oversold Predictor indicator => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52628 Macd
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for a specific market. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Able to move display label on chart by single click Parameters Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust DMA Period: Moving average period DMA Shift: Number or bars re
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner Dashboard MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
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