PRO Macd Predictor MT5

You can determine by the pressures that are currently bearing on the markets as well as those that will come to bear, where you want to put on a given trade.

***As you know many traders are using MACD as trend indicator. With having access to this game changing indicator you will have significant edge over who are looking at standart MACD indicator.

Inputs

Fast EMA - period of the fast Moving Average.

- period of the fast Moving Average. Slow EMA - period of the slow Moving Average.

- period of the slow Moving Average. Signal EMA - period of the Signal line.



