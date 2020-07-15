EMAs Mago Trader

For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is his famous 2 EMAs - based on Phi ratios - and packed with a twist: a Filling Area, to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. You can turn On and Off this filling.

If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him...

Very simple and useful indicator.





If you are looking also for the MACD-based indicator of this trader, here it is: MACD Mago Trader





SETTINGS



Period for the FAST EMA. For M1= 21 / M5|D|W|M= 17 / M15|M60= 27

/ M5|D|W|M= Period for the SLOW EMA. For M1= 42 / M5|D|W|M= 34 / M15|M60= 55

/ M5|D|W|M= Smoothing method to be applied - EMA is recommended

Price Type to be used.

Activate the Area Filling between the 2 EMAs: On | Off