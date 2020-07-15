EMAs Mago Trader
- Indicators
-
Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 July 2020
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is his famous 2 EMAs - based on Phi ratios - and packed with a twist: a Filling Area, to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. You can turn On and Off this filling.
If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him...
Very simple and useful indicator.
If you are looking also for the MACD-based indicator of this trader, here it is:
SETTINGS
- Period for the FAST EMA. For M1=21 / M5|D|W|M=17 / M15|M60=27
- Period for the SLOW EMA. For M1=42 / M5|D|W|M=34 / M15|M60=55
- Smoothing method to be applied - EMA is recommended
- Price Type to be used.
- Activate the Area Filling between the 2 EMAs: On | Off
Sometimes turning ON/OFF the filling may cause some refresh problemas, just decide how you would like the indicator to be displayed on your chart, and simply restart your platform... ;)
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!;)
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