Buy and sell settings fixed H1. expert advisor does work in the all time frames.

Important

Main Trend Buy and Sell : You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation.

You can use it on all parities. No restrictions.