Project X

Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames.

Important: You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation.

You can use it on all parities. No restrictions.

Settings :

Buy Settings

Buy Lot Size

Buy Stop Loss Level

Buy Take Profit Level


Sell Settings

Sell Lot Size

Sell Stop Loss Level

Sell Take Profit Level


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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
Cross MA
Cumhur Yugnuk
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings : Buy Settings 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level Ve
FREE
Advanced Trend Finder
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Advanced Trend Finder follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings SoundOn : true/false  EmailOn : true/false  PushNotificationOn : true/false  ver 1.1 update notes:  Added Alert Arr
Advanced Trend Finder Lite
Cumhur Yugnuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Trend Finder Lite follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : TREND CHANGED FOLLOW ARROW Settings : No Settings, change color
Voodoo Scalper Bars
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Voodoo Scalper Bars enjoy scalping. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and CFD's all pairs The input parameters are optimized for all pairs best timeframes M1 and M5 Voodoo Scalper Bars used Bar Charts Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : SCALPING COLOR CHANGED FOLLOW Setti
Seashell Swing Trade
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Seashell Swing Trade follow trend. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes M15 and H1 Signal on close of a bar. Indicator strategies 1. Use the arrows to change the color of the bars according to the Trade Direction in the left corner. 2. Use of the color changes of the bars in the same direction with respect to the Trade Direction in the left corner. 3. Use of Trade Direction changes in the left corner. No Settings
MM Trend Direction
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
MM Trend Direction follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/USDCHF/EURNZD/NZDUSD/SILVER/USOIL/US500/AUS200/USDTRY/EURTRY and all pairs Best timeframe 15M  Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : COLOR CHANGED TREND CHANGED Settings : No Settings
Project X Pro
Cumhur Yugnuk
5 (1)
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames. Important Main Trend Buy and Sell : You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. Pullback Buy and Sell
MACD Cross
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal MACD. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Buy Settings : Buy Fast EMA Period Buy Slow EMA Period Buy Signal Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : Sell Fast EMA Period Sell Slow EMA Period Sell Signal Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
Limitless Lite
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Limitless Lite follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/US500/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : TREND CHANGED FOLLOW ARROW Settings : No Settings, change color
Sentinel Power
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Sentinel Power follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in USDTRY/EURTRY/GOLD/SILVER/EURUSD/EURJPY/GBPUSD/EURGBP/GBPJPY/AUDJPY/AUDUSD/AUDCAD/US500/JP225 and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings EmailOn : true/false  PushNotificationOn : true/false  SoundOn : true/false 
Two
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell best settings fixed H1 Important: You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings Buy Settings : Buy Equity Volume Percent (%) Buy Vol
Bzsz
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
BZSZ (Buy Zone Sell Zone) follow trend. buy zone if price is above the line, sell zone if price is below the line Works in USDTRY/EURTRY/GOLD/SILVER/EURUSD/EURJPY/GBPUSD/EURGBP/GBPJPY/AUDJPY/AUDUSD/AUDCAD/US500/JP225 and all pairs Best timeframes  Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate No Settings
Pips XXL
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed H1. expert advisor does work in the all time frames. Important Main Trend Buy and Sell :  You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. You can use it on all parities. No rest
Sniper Trend Finder
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Sniper Trend Finder follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings No Settings, change color
Crypto Trend Finder
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Crypto Trend Finder follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in BTCUSD/BABUSD/BSVUSD/ETHUSD/ETCUSD/BTGUSD/DSHUSD/ZECUSD/IOTUSD/XRPUSD and all crypto pairs Best timeframes 15M/30M/1H/4H/DAILY Note : Not use 1M/5M Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings : No Settings, change color
Project X EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames. Important: You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. You can use it on all parities. No restriction
Project X Pro EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames. Important Main Trend Buy and Sell :  You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. Pullback Buy and Sel
MACD Cross EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal MACD. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Buy Settings : Buy Fast EMA Period Buy Slow EMA Period Buy Signal Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : Sell Fast EMA Period Sell Slow EMA Period Sell Signal Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
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