Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames.

Important: You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation.

You can use it on all parities. No restrictions.

Settings : Buy Settings Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level

Sell Settings Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level



